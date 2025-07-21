Thailand Establishes 24-Hour Takedown Obligation For Social Media Platforms

Thailand has established new safe harbor rules that require social media platforms to remove specified content within 24 hours of government notification.

On July 5, 2025, the Notification of the Electronic Transactions Commission on Measures to Prevent Technological Crimes for Social Media Service Providers was issued and took effect. This followed a hearing in May 2025 where only a select group of social media and online communication platform operators were invited to attend and comment on draft rules that could exempt social media platform operators from joint liability under the amended Emergency Decree on Measures for the Prevention and Suppression of Technological Crimes in cases involving victims of technological crimes.

Safe Harbor Rules

The notification stipulates procedures that must be followed in order to receive the protection of the safe harbor rules.

Upon being notified by the Division of Prevention and Suppression of Cybercrime, Office of the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Digital Economy and Society (MDES) of the presence of false or misleading information that may lead to the commission of a technological crime, social media service providers must immediately take down the specified content, with a maximum allowable turnaround time of 24 hours from the time of receiving the notification.

Social media service providers are required to promptly report the outcome of each takedown to the MDES Division of Prevention and Suppression.

This shift in Thailand's regulatory approach to social media content moderation establishes clear government oversight mechanisms while providing platforms with liability protection for compliance. As the new rules took immediate effect, social media platforms need to ensure that they have adequate systems and processes in place to comply with the requirements.

