DoT Issues Additional Security Conditions For Provision Of GMPCS Services

The DoT, by way of an Office Memorandum dated May 5, 2025 ('OM'), has issued additional security instructions to licensees providing global mobile personal communication by satellite ('GMPCS') services. The OM prescribes conditions in relation to security clearances for specific gateway/ hub locations, lawful interception and monitoring, localisation of network operation centres, implementation of special monitoring zones across international borders of India, traffic routing through foreign gateways, indigenisation requirements for ground segments, and additional requirements for satellite-based user terminals. In the event of any conflict between the existing conditions of unified license and the OM, the conditions prescribed in the OM will prevail.

Originally published 29 July 2025

