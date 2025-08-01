ARTICLE
1 August 2025

Notification Of Rules Under Telecommunications Act, 2023

AP
AZB & Partners

Contributor

AZB & Partners logo
AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
Explore Firm Details
The Department of Telecommunications (‘DoT') has, on May 16, 2025, notified the Telecommunications (Standards, Conformity Assessment and Certification) Rules...
India Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections

The Department of Telecommunications ('DoT') has, on May 16, 2025, notified the Telecommunications (Standards, Conformity Assessment and Certification) Rules, 2025, which provide a comprehensive framework for issuance of standards and measures with respect to telecommunication equipment ('TE') and provide for compliance requirements with conformity assessment applicable to the original equipment manufacturer, authorised representative and other stakeholders involved in the sale and deployment of TE.

Originally published 29 July 2025.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Person photo placeholder
AZB & Partners
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More