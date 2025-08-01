Notification Of Rules Under Telecommunications Act, 2023

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.
The Department of Telecommunications
('DoT') has, on May 16, 2025, notified the
Telecommunications (Standards, Conformity Assessment and
Certification) Rules, 2025, which provide a comprehensive framework
for issuance of standards and measures with respect to
telecommunication equipment ('TE') and
provide for compliance requirements with conformity assessment
applicable to the original equipment manufacturer, authorised
representative and other stakeholders involved in the sale and
deployment of TE.
Originally published 29 July 2025.
The content of this article is intended to provide a general
guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought
about your specific circumstances.