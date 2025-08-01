Notification Of Draft Rules Under Telecommunications Act, 2023

The Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz band...

The DoT has released the following Draft Rules under the Telecommunications Act, 2023:

The Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2025, which propose conditions for the delicensing of the operation of low power and very low power wireless access systems, including radio local area networks within the 5925-6425 MHz frequency band in India; Telecommunications (Procedures and Safeguards for Lawful Interception of Messages) Amendment Rules, 2025, which amends the definition of ‘competent authority'; and Telecommunications (Telecom Cyber Security) Amendment Rules, 2025, which introduces new procedures for telecommunication identifier validation, international mobile equipment identity (IMEI) management, and the establishment of a mobile number validation platform to strengthen cybersecurity in the telecom sector.

Originally published 29 July 2025

