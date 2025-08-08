TRAI Launches Digital Consent Management Pilot With RBI

AZB & Partners is one of India's premier law firms with 500+ lawyers and offices across the country. The firm was founded in 2004 with a clear purpose to provide reliable, practical and full–service advice to clients, across all sectors. Having grown steadily since its inception, AZB & Partners now has offices across Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore, Pune and Chennai. We are recognized by most international publications for our legal expertise.

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (‘TRAI'), in partnership with the RBI has initiated a pilot project to implement a digital consent management system aimed at verifying consumer consent for commercial communications, particularly within the banking sector. This initiative seeks to address the widespread issue of spam and fraudulent calls by establishing a secure digital consent registry, ensuring that consents are collected and verified through digital, interoperable means rather than unverifiable offline methods. The pilot, prioritising the banking sector due to the sensitivity of financial transactions and the prevalence of related fraud, will operate under a regulatory sandbox framework to validate the technical, operational, and regulatory aspects of the consent registration function and lay the foundation for sector-wise scaling of the digital consent ecosystem.

Originally Published 29 July 2024

