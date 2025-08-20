Social Responsibility In Balancing Player Protection With Engaging Offers

Introduction

Every industry across the globe carries a degree of social responsibility. Similarly, Indian gaming companies also have a duty to maintain an environment conducive to safer gaming, reducing potential harm to players. Social responsibility refers to the obligation of an organisation to contribute positively towards society, maintaining order and fostering a well-organised environment through responsible practices.

According to the latest FICCI-EY report "Shape the Future: Indian Media and Entertainment is Scripting a New Story", India's online gaming base grew to 488 million players in 2024, with 33 million new gamers joining in just one year.

While the market offers huge opportunities, many companies still fall short in safeguarding their users. Vulnerable players can be drawn in by misleading or aggressive promotional offers, which can result in financial loss. This makes it both a legal and ethical duty for gaming companies to ensure their platforms remain free from harmful practices and comply with applicable regulations.

Steps Taken to Protect Players and Maintain Gaming Ethics

India's online gaming sector is rapidly expanding, and with this growth comes an increased responsibility to safeguard players from misleading promotions, excessive play, and unfair practices. Both industry bodies and regulators are implementing robust frameworks to ensure ethical conduct, transparency, and player well-being.

Key steps being taken include:

Industry self-regulation

Industry associations such as the All India Gaming Federation (AIGF), E-Gaming Federation, and Federation of Indian Fantasy Sports (FIFS) require members to:

Verify player age and restrict access for minors. Publish transparent game rules, terms, and payout structures. Protect user data through secure storage and privacy compliance. Ensure advertisements are truthful, non-misleading, and socially responsible.

ASCI guidelines for online gaming ads

The Advertising Standards Council of India (ASCI) has introduced binding standards for real-money gaming promotions, requiring that all ads shall carry disclaimer stating "This game involves an element of financial risk and may be addictive. Please play responsibly and at your own risk."

This disclaimer must be in a language understood by the audience and cover at least 20% of the ad space or screen time. Ads cannot be shown to anyone under 18 years of age playing real-money games, cannot present gaming as a source of income, and must clearly disclose whether the game is skill- or chance-based.

State-level Regulatory Framework

States such as Sikkim and Nagaland mandate player identity verification (KYC), independent fairness testing of gaming algorithms, and anti-money-laundering (AML) compliance and transaction monitoring.

Responsible Gaming and Player Support

Beyond legal compliance, many platforms are voluntarily adopting responsible gaming tools to prevent harm and encourage safe play, including:

Daily and monthly deposit/play limits Self-exclusion options and account cool-off periods Time and spend tracking with in game reminders Collaborations with mental health professionals for player assistance.

Such stringent measures not only reduce the risks associated with gaming platforms but also help maintain player trust and confidence. Social responsibility of this kind is a core part of every gaming company's player protection policy and plays a vital role in achieving customer satisfaction and sustainable business growth.

How Transparency Shapes Trust in India's Gaming Sector?

Transparency has emerged as a core pillar of player protection in the Indian gaming sector. According to the above stated FICCI- EY report, over 80% of Indian gamers identify transparency in rules, payouts, and dispute resolution as a decisive factor in selecting a platform.

Leading operators are going beyond statutory obligations by:

Publishing independent audit reports on game fairness and payout ratios. Segregating player funds from operational accounts to guarantee that winnings and deposits remain fully protected. Disclosing complaint resolution timelines, with many top platforms resolving over 90% of disputes within 72 hours. Providing real-time transaction histories and detailed gameplay logs to users for verification.

As per a report issued by KPMG India, the Indian gaming market is projected to reach USD 8.92 billion by FY 2028, and therefore, transparency is increasingly viewed not only as a regulatory expectation but also as a strategic advantage. Operators that proactively adopt and publicise such measures are more likely to maintain player trust, attract long-term users, and sustain growth in an increasingly competitive market.

Conclusion

India's booming online gaming sector offers vast potential but also demands a strong commitment to social responsibility. Operators that pair engaging gameplay with robust player protection measures, from self regulation and responsible advertising to transparency and dispute resolution, not only comply with legal requirements but also earn lasting player trust. As the market heads towards its projected USD 8.92 billion valuation by FY 2028, balancing commercial growth with ethical practices will be key to building a safe, credible, and sustainable gaming ecosystem.

