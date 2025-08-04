Changes To KYC Requirements For Internet Telephony Services

DoT, by way of File No. 800-07/2025-LPU dated June 16, 2025, has clarified that all Unified Access Services/ Unified License & Unified License...

DoT, by way of File No. 800-07/2025-LPU dated June 16, 2025, has clarified that all Unified Access Services/ Unified License & Unified License (Virtual Network Operator) licensees (‘Licensees') holding access service authorisation and providing internet telephony services must adhere to the same KYC requirements as those applicable to cellular mobile services. Such KYC requirements will also be applicable on Licensees while offering internet telephony services under the ‘Business Connection' category. Licensees are required to bring all internet telephony connections into full KYC compliance within 90 days from June 16, 2025.

Originally published 29 July 2025

