Viral TikTok Cake Video Raises Regulatory Flags Over Deceptive Advertising And Consumer Protection

Aviral video clip posted by a Thai influencer has sparked widespread public debate and regulatory scrutiny concerning misleading advertising and consumer safety. The clip initially appeared to show the influencer consuming a facial cleansing product, a fabric softener, and other inedible items; however, these were later revealed to be hyper-realistic cakes designed to mimic the appearance of the actual products. Despite a textual disclaimer included in the video, the highly realistic portrayal and ambiguous messaging raised concerns about potential imitation—particularly among children and younger audiences.

In response to public outcry, the Consumer Council of Thailand has formally urged the Office of the Consumer Protection Board (OCPB) to investigate the matter under Thailand's Consumer Protection Act B.E. 2522 (1979). The incident may potentially violate:

Section 22 , which prohibits advertisements containing false or exaggerated statements likely to mislead consumers; and

, which prohibits advertisements containing false or exaggerated statements likely to mislead consumers; and Section 23, which prohibits advertisements that may pose a risk of harm to consumers or public order.

The Council stressed that, while the content may have been intended as artistic or humorous, simulating the ingestion of non-edible objects in a hyper-realistic manner—especially on platforms with significant youth viewership—could encourage dangerous imitation and cause public confusion.

Authorities have also warned that, depending on the circumstances, such content could fall within the scope of the Computer-Related Crime Act B.E. 2550 (2007), particularly if deemed deceptive or harmful to public safety.

This incident highlights the Thai government's heightened vigilance over influencer marketing, especially where the boundary between entertainment and commercial communication becomes blurred. It also underscores the growing legal responsibilities placed on content creators and advertisers to ensure transparency, safeguard public safety, and comply with applicable advertising laws.

As digital content and influencer marketing continue to evolve rapidly, Thailand's regulators are expected to adopt a more proactive enforcement stance to protect vulnerable consumers and uphold public trust in advertising.

