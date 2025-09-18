Thailand's Updated Alcohol Law Balances Public Health And Tourism

Thailand has enacted amended alcohol control legislation that significantly tightens restrictions on marketing and advertising, strengthens enforcement, and creates mechanisms to support the country's tourism objectives. The Alcoholic Beverage Control Act (No. 2) B.E. 2568 (2025), published in the Government Gazette on September 9, 2025, will take effect on November 8, 2025.

Key aspects of the new law are outlined below.

Continuation of Sales-Hour Restrictions

Sales-hour restrictions remain in effect, though now under an updated regulatory pathway. Alcohol sales are permitted only between 11:00 a.m. and 2:00 p.m. and between 5:00 p.m. and midnight, with exceptions for airport terminals, entertainment venues under the Entertainment Place Act 1966, and hotels. Despite earlier discussions about relaxing these hours, no changes have been implemented under the new law.

Enhanced Seller Responsibilities

Sellers are now expressly permitted to check identification cards to verify purchaser age and may assess the condition of intoxicated customers. The assessment conditions will be announced in a forthcoming notification from the director of the Department of Disease Control. Sellers who willfully or negligently violate the law and cause damage to life, health, or property face possible penalties.

Alcohol Vending Machines Permitted

The law allows alcohol to be sold in vending machines that can verify buyer information and comply with rules, procedures, and conditions to be prescribed by the Alcoholic Beverage Control Committee. This means the industry must await the committee's implementing regulations before deploying such machines.

Expanded Marketing and Advertising Restrictions

The amended law introduces a new suite of advertising restrictions, including more detailed and expansive definitions involving marketing and promotions. "Marketing communication" is broadly defined to include any direct or indirect act of publicizing, presenting, or disseminating information about alcoholic beverages through advertising, public relations, sales promotions, sponsorships, or any other means that may induce or encourage the public to consume alcoholic beverages. This includes using names, trademarks, symbols, or representations associated with alcoholic beverages, regardless of whether the product contains alcohol. The definition is intentionally broad to capture a wide range of activities and communications that could influence consumer behavior.

Key marketing and advertising restrictions include prohibitions on:

Advertising alcoholic beverages, except for providing information, knowledge, or public relations activities subject to ministerial rules.

Using alcoholic beverage names or trademarks in public communications intended to induce consumption, except for academic communications to limited groups.

Advertising any product using alcoholic beverage names, trademarks, or symbols in a manner that could be understood as advertising alcoholic beverages.

Providing support for social or public benefit activities that promote alcohol consumption, subject to further ministerial notification

These restrictions may extend to products bearing alcoholic beverage trademarks, including nonalcoholic beverages and drinking water, as well as event sponsorships where such use could be perceived as promoting alcohol consumption.

Stronger Penalties and Enforcement

The amendment imposes more stringent penalties for violations. Producers, importers, or sellers who breach advertising and marketing promotion guidelines may face fines of up to THB 500,000 (approx. USD 15,800), with an additional daily fine of up to THB 50,000 (approx. USD 1,580) until compliance is achieved. Enforcement officers may order closure of premises, notify relevant authorities, and recommend suspension or revocation of licenses under the Excise Tax Act.

Outlook

The new law represents a significant tightening of Thailand's alcohol control regime, particularly regarding advertising, sales practices, and enforcement. Businesses involved in producing, importing, or selling alcoholic beverages should review their compliance programs in light of these requirements and monitor forthcoming implementing regulations, especially those affecting advertising practices and trademark representation in the food, beverage, hotel, and events industries.

