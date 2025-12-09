founded his firm's strategic Asian branch office in Singapore, which has become a major hub for IP matters in Asia. Martin Schweiger has his own blog, IP Lawyer Tools, that produces materials in helping to guide bright young people through the mine fields that the intellectual property (IP) profession has. It shows you specific solutions that can save you time and increase your productivity.

I just returned from watching 13 Days, 13 Nights. It is a French-language film (original title "13 Jours, 13 Nuits") with English subtitles, which I saw in Singapore. It had been given to me as a Christmas gift by a friend who knows that I am fluent in French language. The experience was emotional and deeply moving.

Parallels Between the Film and Personal Experience

What struck me most was how closely the story aligned with my own life. It began with the United States invasion of Afghanistan in 2001 and ended with the chaotic withdrawal in 2021. Seeing this story on screen felt like watching a summary of two decades I had personally witnessed.

A History of Failure in Afghanistan

The film focuses on the 2021 evacuation from Afghanistan, when the Taliban took control again. From a political and strategic viewpoint, it remains one of the most significant failures in recent Western foreign policy. The Soviet Union failed in Afghanistan. The West did so again, despite two decades of military presence. Other nations had failed before as well — most notably the United Kingdom, which fought multiple unsuccessful campaigns there during the 19th and early 20th centuries. The film attempts to show what this long pattern of failure meant on a human level — the fear, the desperation, and the frantic efforts to escape.

First-Hand Memory of the War's Beginning

This story felt personal to me because I was there when it began. On 12 September 2001, I was flying over Kabul. I stood in the cockpit – yes, back in 2001, passengers could still visit the pilots during flights – looking down at the city as a KLM aircraft passed just 1,000 feet beneath us. I remember that because the pilots of these two aircraft were talking with each other over the radio and I overheard their conversation. At that time, the skies were peaceful. Afghanistan was not yet a war zone. Two weeks later, that changed. The airspace was closed because of the invasion of Afghanistan as an immediate revenge strike for the 9/11 terror attacks. And now, years later, I am watching a fictional version of the final hours of this war in a French film.

Thoughtful Questions from a Viewer

I saw the film with a friend. From her Asian background with zero knowledge of Western politics, she asked thoughtful questions that challenged me to reflect more deeply. One question was, "Why would the Taliban shoot at helicopters that are evacuating their own citizens?" It seemed irrational. However, under Taliban logic, those people were not citizens. They were seen as collaborators and traitors. From that perspective, they were not innocent but guilty.

A Moral Dilemma in the French Embassy

Another moment that stuck with us was the internal dilemma faced by security personnel in the French embassy. In the film, they had orders to evacuate and leave the locals behind. Some chose to defy that. My friend asked me, "Would you have stayed or gone?" Honestly, I would have followed orders. I am not one to catch a bullet for a symbolic gesture. I am pragmatic — and that scene, while emotionally powerful, felt like cinematic embellishment to me.

Scenes of Tension and Subtle Signs of Trauma

The film includes several intense scenes — for example, a convoy of buses stopped at Taliban checkpoints, a commander demanding a recorded message before allowing passage, and a French policeman named Mohamed Bida who organized the escape. My friend noticed details I missed. She saw how Mo's hands trembled after each crisis. It showed his inner trauma. I agree. His strength appeared only on the surface. Internally, he was breaking down.

The Film's Political Messaging and Symbolism

It is also clear that the film, being funded by the administration of the European Union, has a political goal. It supports the idea of resettling Afghan refugees in Europe. In particular, France and Germany continue to accept refugees for humanitarian reasons. The film presents translators, artists, and humanitarian workers as people worth saving. I understand that position. However, my friend noted that some parts did not feel believable. She pointed out that a subplot involving an Afghan mother and her naturalized then French daughter seemed too perfect. It may have been added simply to make the story easier to follow.

A Subtle but Present Nationalistic Narrative

There is also an element of propaganda. It is not aggressive, but it is there. The film portrays France as the central force behind the evacuation. However, in reality, American aircraft carried out most of the work. My friend asked, "Does France not have its own planes?" It was a valid question. The film suggests France was the hero, despite the facts suggesting otherwise.

Final Thoughts

One line has stayed with me. My friend said, "At least he can retire with no regrets." She meant Mo, the main character who leads the escape. I hope that is true. But war stories rarely end that neatly.

I saw the beginning of this 20-year conflict from the sky. Now, I have seen its conclusion through the eyes of a filmmaker. And I am left asking myself: What was it all for? Thousands of lives lost. Billions spent. And in the end, very little has changed.

Would I recommend the film? Perhaps, once. Not for entertainment, but for reflection. It is not flawless. Some parts are idealized. Others seem written to push a political message. But it presents a piece of history that I lived through. For that reason, I watched it with a heavy heart.

Conclusion

13 Days, 13 Nights is more than just a film. For many, it is a reflection of grief. For others, it offers justification. For me, it captures twenty years I witnessed — from the cockpit of a plane to the screen of a cinema.

Martin "No Wars" Schweiger

