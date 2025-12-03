New Developments In Vietnam's Casino Policies For Local Gamblers

On November 26, 2025, the government of Vietnam issued Resolution No. 8/2025/NQ-CP to extend and expand the pilot program allowing Vietnamese citizens who meet certain conditions to gamble at three integrated casino resorts in Vietnam:

Corona Resorts & Casino Phu Quoc (An Giang Province) – Effective immediately, and continuing an ongoing pilot program that started in 2019.

The Grand Casino Ho Tram (Ho Chi Minh City) – New pilot program for five years starting November 26, 2025.

Van Don Integrated Casino & Tourism Complex (Quang Ninh Province) – New pilot program for five years from the date the casino receives its license.

The pilot program was originally established under Decree No. 03/2017/ND-CP on casino business, which also sets out the specific eligibility conditions for Vietnamese citizens. After the pilot period, these projects must stop allowing Vietnamese players until the government issues further decisions.

This expansion of the pilot program comes after Vietnam's Ministry of Finance (MOF) released a draft decree earlier this year proposing significant changes to the regulatory framework governing casino operations. These revisions, which focus on increasing fiscal contributions from local players and strengthening compliance obligations for casino operators nationwide, are detailed below.

Proposed Increase in Casino Entry Fees for Vietnamese Players

The draft decree increases the entry fees applicable to Vietnamese citizens permitted to play at casinos. Under the current regulations, Vietnamese players are required to pay an entry fee of VND 1 million (approx. USD 38) for 24 consecutive hours or VND 25 million (approx. USD 950) per month. The draft decree proposes increasing these fees to VND 2.5 million (approx. USD 95) for 24 consecutive hours and VND 50 million (approx. USD 1,900) per month, effectively doubling the existing amounts and marking the first major fee revision since the pilot program allowing Vietnamese players was introduced in 2017.

According to the government's explanatory report, one of the purposes of this increase is to serve as a simplified mechanism for assessing players' financial capacity, replacing the previously burdensome income-verification process and aligning with international practices. All revenue generated from these entry fees must be remitted to the provincial budget and will be allocated primarily to education, vocational training, healthcare, and other public welfare programs, with at least 60% designated for these priority sectors.

Strengthened Management and Compliance Requirements for Casino Operators

The draft decree also tightens the operational and compliance framework for casinos. Casino operators will be required to maintain customer identification records, entry logs, and transaction information for a minimum of five years to support any potential inspection or enforcement actions.

Casinos must also operate a continuous 24/7 surveillance system covering all critical areas and retain security footage for at least 180 days, with longer periods required if requested by authorities. Notably, operators must also implement backup storage measures to ensure uninterrupted retention of surveillance footage for the required period, even in cases of equipment failure.

Outlook

The draft decree, if adopted, will establish a more stringent regulatory environment for casino operators while providing clearer guidance for future investments in integrated resort developments, continuing Vietnam's cautious and controlled liberalization of casino access for locals. Existing operators and prospective investors should begin reviewing their compliance systems, internal controls, and development plans to prepare for the forthcoming regulatory changes.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.