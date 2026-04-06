Regulating AI Marketing In China – GEO As The Starting Point

Arecent exposé on a state broadcaster in China called out abuses in the “Generative Engine Optimization” (GEO) market, highlighting fresh regulator attention to the mass production of synthetic promotional...

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A recent exposé on a state broadcaster in China called out abuses in the “Generative Engine Optimization” (GEO) market, highlighting fresh regulator attention to the mass production of synthetic promotional content designed to influence AI chatbot outputs and recommendation systems.

3.15 Exposure – the Policy Signal

CCTV’s annual March 15 "Consumer Rights Gala” programexposed what was described as an “AI poisoning” industry, in which firms flood the internet with fabricated reviews, product claims and endorsements in order to manipulate AI-generated recommendations and consumer decisions. Following the broadcast, regulators and industry experts warned that data poisoning of AI models could become a significant consumer-protection risk.

Historically, this program has functioned as a policy signal, often preceding enforcement campaigns or new regulations in consumer-facing sectors featured on the program.

Legal Framework - Leveraging existing laws for now

To date, most authorities and commentators have concluded that GEO-like practices fall within the scope of existing laws, including:

The Advertising Law, which prohibits false or misleading commercial claims, and requires clear identification of advertising content;

The Anti-Unfair Competition Law, which addresses fabricated transactions, reputation manipulation and other conduct that distorts competitive conditions and market order; and

The Consumer Rights Protection Law, which protects consumer rights to truthful information and fair transactions.

AI-specific regulations are also relevant, such as:

The Interim Measures for the Management of Generative AI Services (2023), which requires public-facing generative-AI providers to conduct security assessments, register recommendation algorithms and ensure lawful, safe and truthful content outputs; and

The Administrative Provisions on Algorithm Recommendation for Internet Information Services (2022), which also require filing and risk-management measures for recommendation systems with significant social or public-opinion impact.

Taken together, these law could easily be construed to prohibit common GEO practices, like the mass generation of fabricated promotional content, manipulation of algorithmic rankings or recommendations, and failure by platforms or AI providers to implement adequate content risk controls.

Historical Comparison: 3.15 Exposure of digital advertising / DSP

A decade ago, targeted advertising faced a similar exposé on the March 15 program, highlighting illegal collection and trafficking of user data, traffic fraud, malicious targeting, misleading placement and attribution, etc. Directly following this program and for the next several years (roughly 2016-2019) the digital advertising ecosystem came under intense scrutiny, including a substantial revision to the Advertising Law to directly address unique digital advertising issues, and several enforcement campaigns from the CAC and SAIC / SAMR. We would expect similar developments AI-related advertising now.

Post‑3.15 rapid regulatory and legislative action

Already, comprehensive national AI regulation has been re-prioritized. In early March, the 2026 Two Sessions (China’s annual national political and legislative agenda-setting meetings) explicitly prioritized comprehensive AI legislation, with GEO data poisoning, AI content authenticity, and platform review obligations as core topics. Key proposals included (i) re-starting work on a national AI law, (ii) clarifying liability for developers, platforms, and users, and (iii) mandating AI content watermarking and traceability.

In addition, early in 2026, the MIIT’s China Academy of Information and Communications Technology (CAICT) held standard-setting seminars and working groups on AI safety and governance with more than 20 industry, academic, and research institutions, including discussions of fake data injection and forged information sources, compliance baselines for content authenticity, traceability and transparency. Proposals included launching a first round of GEO service credibility evaluations in Q1 2026, and adding dedicated clauses to the Anti‑Unfair Competition Law to address AI data poisoning and deceptive marketing.

Enforcement trajectory and regulatory signaling

While the broadcast did not explicitly propose any new laws, it foreshadows heightened scrutiny and legal action relating to GEO issues which is already beginning to take shape. This creates a newly urgent need for risk analysis for the many parties potentially touched by GEO, which would include practitioners and purchases of GEO services, and both the platforms and brands potentially subject to GEO manipulation.

In that context, for businesses operating in China’s digital marketing and AI ecosystems, these developments give strong grounds for continued vigilance around content authenticity and truth-in-advertising, including:

Not using synthetic review-generation or ranking-manipulation services;

Enhancing lear labeling and verification protocols for all advertising and AI-generated content;

Revisiting the always-evolving compliance obligations for advertisers and ad platforms, especially when operating digitally; and

Continuing to monitor enforcement patterns and regulatory signals, in anticipation of more frequent investigations and targeted rule-making.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.