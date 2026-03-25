Surrogate Advertising In India: Where Brand Strategy Meets Regulatory Risk

Surrogate advertising is often treated as a "marketing workaround". In reality, it is better understood as a legal and commercial risk management exercise - where one creative decision, one brand extension launch, or one influencer post can potentially trigger regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and litigation exposure.

Established in 1827, Remfry & Sagar offers services across the entire IP spectrum with equal competence in prosecution and litigation. Engagement with policy makers ensures seamless IP solutions for clients and contributes towards a larger change in India’s IP milieu. Headquarters are in Gurugram, with branches in Chennai, Bengaluru and Mumbai.

Article Insights

Dhruv Goel’s articles from Remfry & Sagar are most popular: in India Remfry & Sagar are most popular: within Privacy, Litigation, Mediation & Arbitration and Technology topic(s)

with Inhouse Counsel

with readers working within the Technology and Law Firm industries

Surrogate advertising is often treated as a “marketing workaround”. In reality, it is better understood as a legal and commercial risk management exercise - where one creative decision, one brand extension launch, or one influencer post can potentially trigger regulatory scrutiny, reputational damage, and litigation exposure. For alcohol, tobacco, and other restricted sectors, the question is no longer whether surrogate advertising exists; it is whether a company's visibility strategy will survive the increasingly strict standards being applied by regulators, courts, and self-regulatory bodies.

Brand Extension Must Be Genuine

Despite being widely discussed for decades, surrogate advertising as a term was not historically defined in Indian law. The legal ecosystem has long contained restrictions - through the Cable Television Networks Rules for alcohol and tobacco advertising on television, and through the Cigarettes and Other Tobacco Products Act, 2003 (COTPA) for tobacco promotion. Yet, the first legal definition that formally captures “surrogate advertising” comes through the Consumer Protection Act framework via the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) Guidelines for Prevention of Misleading Advertisements and Endorsements, 2022. This matters not merely because of definitional clarity, but because the CCPA's approach reframes surrogate advertising as a consumer protection issue.

The most commercially relevant question is how to distinguish a genuine brand extension from a prohibited surrogate. The distinction is simple but intensely fact-dependent - brand extensions are lawful when they represent real commercial diversification with independent market presence; however, they become legally vulnerable when the extension exists merely on paper primarily to keep alive the memory and desirability of a restricted product. In short, it is not just about legality on paper - regulators look at perception, branding, and whether the surrogate product actually exists as a real commercial offering.

India's legal framework clearly separates genuine brand extensions from surrogate advertising. Under the Cable Television Networks Rules, direct or indirect advertising of alcohol and tobacco on television is restricted. However, the Cable Television Networks (Amendment) Rules, 2009 allow a company to advertise a brand extension using the same brand name or logo only if certain conditions are met. For example, the advertisement must show only the extension product, must not refer to the restricted product in any way, and should not use packaging, colours or visuals that look like the original alcohol or tobacco product. Moreover, the CBFC (Central Board of Film Certification) Guidelines for Qualification of Brand Extensions, 2021 look at whether the extension is a real commercial product. They consider factors such as how long the product has existed and whether it has meaningful sales and turnover. The overall message is simple: the extension must genuinely exist in the market, and not be created only for advertising purposes.

ASCI's (Advertising Standards Council of India) Code of Conduct adds a practical and market-facing lens to the analysis. It considers whether production and distribution of surrogate products match the scale of the advertising campaigns, whether the advertisement in any manner suggests the prohibited product, and whether brand name usage itself becomes a misleading cue for consumers. This becomes particularly relevant because many extensions look lawful on paper but fail when assessed against real-world market behaviour - especially where an extension's advertising is far louder than the extension's availability.

Form and Substance

Judicial decisions further demonstrate that Courts are willing to look beyond form to substance. In TV Today Network Limited v. Union of India (Delhi High Court, 2021), the Court examined the visual identity of “All Seasons Club Soda” against “All Seasons Whisky” and noted the same look and feel/trade dress, raising serious concerns of surrogate advertising. Significantly, this was not a mechanical ‘brand extension is always prohibited' approach; it was a fact-specific evaluation of whether the extension's presentation was effectively functioning as a proxy for the restricted product.

In the tobacco context, the risk threshold is far stricter. COTPA operates as a near-complete prohibition on advertising and promotion of tobacco products, allowing only narrow exceptions such as product packaging and limited display within the premises of tobacco-sale outlets. The Delhi High Court's decision in Mahesh Bhatt v. Union of India (2008) illustrates the constitutional underpinning of tobacco controls: public health is not a peripheral concern but is anchored under Article 21 of the Constitution's protection of life and health mandate. While the Court clarified that the mere use of a photograph in a news context did not amount to surrogate advertising, it also reinforced that individual rights to trade or speech cannot become vehicles to undermine public health objectives. This philosophy explains why tobacco “extensions” and indirect cues are far more vulnerable to intervention than comparable strategies in the alcohol sector.

From a commercial strategy standpoint, businesses often rely on an IP-and-compliance architecture to defend extensions: trademark registrations across relevant classes, copyright registrations for creative assets and jingles, and operational compliances such as GST (Goods and Services tax) documentation and FSSAI (Food Safety & Standards Authority of India) licensing for consumable goods. These steps can strengthen the credibility of an extension by demonstrating intention, legitimacy, and readiness for market participation. However, the more nuanced vulnerability lies in the difference between “rights on paper” and “rights in use”. Registered trademarks are not immune assets; they can become exposed to non-use vulnerability, particularly where companies secure marks, slogans or creative rights but fail to deploy them meaningfully in commerce over time.

The most dynamic and fast-evolving risk lies in digital media. Enforcement focus is visibly shifting from television to platforms where consumer attention now sits - Instagram, YouTube, and influencer ecosystems. Under ASCI's Guidelines for Influencer Advertising, disclosures such as “#ad or #sponsored” must be clear and prominent, and obligations are triggered by any “material connection” between a brand and creator. This is highly relevant for surrogate advertising because indirect promotion rarely looks like “advertising” in a traditional sense; it is often embedded into content, humour, lifestyle narratives, music, or aspirational identity signals. Emerging technologies further intensify this landscape: AI-driven audience targeting, AI-assisted content generation, virtual influencers, and automated compliance monitoring create both efficiency and enforcement risk. The legal evaluation is likely to evolve from “what was shown” to “what was intended and what was achieved” in terms of consumer recall.

One of the most commercially delicate grey areas is the rise of third-party and aggregator content. Brand owners may deliberately comply by avoiding prohibited product displays on official social pages, yet independent pages, fan communities, or lifestyle accounts may post images, articles, and product content that effectively sustains visibility. The question of liability, control, and attribution in such a landscape remains unsettled, but it is increasingly plausible that regulatory attention will expand toward ecosystem accountability - especially where such pages function as organised promotional channels rather than neutral commentary.

Takeaway

The practical takeaway for companies is not to abandon brand extensions - but to treat them as regulated products and regulated campaigns requiring a compliance playbook. That includes pre-launch diligence, defensible documentation, commercial substance testing, brand identity separation, influencer contracting safeguards, internal approval systems, and a rapid response protocol for notices.

Surrogate advertising law in India is moving into a decisive phase: definitional clarity is increasing, enforcement is sharpening, digital channels are becoming the primary battleground, and the boundaries of “indirect promotion” are being tested in new formats and new mediums.. As the law continues to evolve, companies would be well-served to assess not only what is technically permissible today, but what is commercially defensible tomorrow - and to seek legal advice early, before marketing creativity becomes regulatory exposure.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.