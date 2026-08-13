India’s New Data Protection Law: What The DPDP Act Means For Individuals & Businesses (Video)

The episode explains how India’s new data protection framework balances the right of individuals to protect their personal data with the need of organisations to process data for lawful purposes.

The firm combines its deep understanding of the local business landscape with experience across multiple jurisdictions, enabling clients to navigate complex legal environments effectively. INDIALAW emphasizes proactive service, anticipating client needs and potential challenges to provide timely, high-quality legal support. The firm values lasting client relationships and sees its role as a trusted advisor, dedicated to delivering business-friendly and principled legal counsel.

Founded by Managing Partner K.P. Sreejith, INDIALAW began as a small firm in Mumbai with a commitment to client service and corporate-focused legal solutions. From its modest beginnings, the firm has grown into a respected name by prioritizing excellence, integrity, and tailored legal strategies. INDIALAW’s team believes in adapting to each client’s unique needs, ensuring that solutions align with individual circumstances and business goals.

Article Insights

IndiaLaw LLP are most popular: within Law Department Performance, Real Estate and Construction and International Law topic(s)

in India

self

The episode explains how India’s new data protection framework balances the right of individuals to protect their personal data with the need of organisations to process data for lawful purposes. It covers the meaning of digital personal data, the roles of Data Principals, Data Fiduciaries and Data Processors, and the importance of notice, consent, lawful processing and consent withdrawal.

The discussion also highlights key compliance obligations for businesses, including data minimisation, reasonable security safeguards, breach reporting, grievance redressal, data erasure, children’s data protection, and additional obligations for Significant Data Fiduciaries.

This episode is relevant for businesses, fintechs, healthcare platforms, employers, e-commerce entities, educational institutions, compliance teams, legal professionals and individuals seeking to understand how the DPDP Act will shape India’s digital governance and data privacy landscape.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.