Cancel Culture vs Due Process

In the contemporary digital age, the phenomenon of "trial by media" represents a significant challenge to the constitutional right to a fair trial. Media trials are defined as "certain regional or national new 'events' in which the criminal justice system is co-opted by media as a source of high drama entertainment". This concept refers to the influence of television, newspaper, and social media coverage on an individual's reputation, effectively shaping public perception of guilt or innocence before or after a judicial verdict.

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INTRODUCTION

In the contemporary digital age, the phenomenon of "trial by media" represents a significant challenge to the constitutional right to a fair trial. Media trials are defined as "certain regional or national new 'events' in which the criminal justice system is co-opted by media as a source of high drama entertainment". This concept refers to the influence of television, newspaper, and social media coverage on an individual's reputation, effectively shaping public perception of guilt or innocence before or after a judicial verdict. Such media trials erode fundamental tenets of criminal jurisprudence, particularly the presumption of innocence until proven guilty and the principle of fair trial derived from Article 21 of the Indian Constitution.

As media serves as the fourth pillar of democracy in India, drawing its legitimacy from Article 19 of the Constitution, which guarantees freedom of speech and expression, it plays a crucial role in maintaining democratic processes. Justice Learnt Hand of the US Supreme Court emphasized this importance by stating, "The hand that controls the press, radio, television, and widespread magazines governs the nation," highlighting media's growing power in a globalized society. However, in recent years, media engagement has deteriorated as organizations prioritize television rating points (TRPs) and political influence over journalistic integrity.

THE CONSTITUTIONAL FRAMEWORK

Media Freedom and Article 19

The freedom of speech and expression guaranteed under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution is not absolute but subject to reasonable restrictions under Article 19(2) for the public good. Recent interpretations of this freedom reveal a troubling trend where media, rather than serving public interest, distorts public opinion for sensationalist purposes. In India, unlike the United States, the Constitution does not separately guarantee press freedom. The media's right to freedom of speech and expression is equal to neither greater nor lesser than every citizen's right.

The Supreme Court has consistently championed press freedom as essential to democracy. In Indian Express Newspaper (Bombay) Pvt. Ltd. v. Union of India, the court emphasized that protecting press freedom is a primary judicial duty, as it enables citizens to intelligently exercise their right to choose through public and free discussion. Similarly, in Romesh Thapar v. State of Madras, the Court affirmed that freedom of expression forms the foundation for democratic organization, as political discussion and public education are necessary for proper governance.

Fair Trial Rights and Article 21

The right to a fair trial is synthesized from Article 21 of the Constitution, which protects the right to life and personal liberty. Media trials compromise this right by undermining the presumption of innocence, a cornerstone of criminal law jurisprudence. When media conducts its own investigation and forms public opinion about suspects before judicial verdicts, it prejudices the public, affects judicial functioning, and leads to wrongful portrayals of individuals.

Privacy, an essential component of fair trial rights, is violated by unregulated social media and intrusive reporting of accused persons. Despite the Contempt of Courts Act and other legal protections, sensationalist reporting often undermines justice by compromising legal proceedings. Articles 10 and 11 of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights (1948) and Article 14 of the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights (1976), to which India is a party, also proclaim the right to be presumed innocent until proven guilty and the right to a fair and public hearing by an impartial tribunal.

THE PHENOMENON OF MEDIA TRIALS

Historical Context and Evolution

Media trials are not a new phenomenon. In the 20th century, a famous celebrity, Fatty Arbuckle, was found guilty by media trial, but later acquitted by the court. Despite his legal innocence, his career and reputation were destroyed by negative media coverage. In India, several high-profile cases demonstrate this pattern. The Arushi Talwar case saw the media declaring the parents guilty before the court verdict. Similarly, in the Sushant Singh Rajput case, Rhea Chakraborty was charged by media but later cleared by the CBI.

The concept of media trial gained prominence in India through cases like the K.M. Nanavati case of 1962. In recent years, the Jessica Lal murder case, Priyadarshini Mattoo case, Nitish Katara murder case, and Bijal Joshi rape case have highlighted the double-edged nature of media intervention, while they might have prevented miscarriages of justice in some instances, they also risk prejudicing fair trials.

TRPs Over Truth: The Commercial Angle

One alarming trend in contemporary media is the prioritization of Television Rating Points (TRPs) over journalistic ethics and truth. Paid news provided by political parties or large organizations easily diverts media from its true objective, transforming it from a mirror of society into a puppet of powerful interests. What should be journalism "for the people, by the people, and of the people" becomes "for the sponsor, by the sponsor, and of the sponsor".

This commercial pressure often leads to sensationalism and premature judgments. In the Sheena Bohra murder case, the media scrutinized every aspect of the main accused Indrani Mukherjee's personal life and character, effectively conducting a trial in the public sphere before judicial proceedings concluded. Attorney General K.K. Venugopal noted this problematic trend, stating, "Today the electronic and paper media are freely commenting on pending cases in an attempt to influence judges and public perception. This is doing great harm to the institution".

JUDICIAL RESPONSE TO MEDIA TRIALS

Key Judgments

The Indian judiciary has consistently addressed the tension between media freedom and fair trial rights. In State of Maharashtra

Rajendra Jawanmal Gandhi (1997), the Supreme Court held that "a trial by print media, electronic media, or public agitation is precisely the antithesis of the rule of law. This may very well lead to a mistrial". The Court emphasized that parties have a constitutional right to a fair trial by an impartial tribunal, unaffected by "newspaper dictation or popular appeal".

In R.K. Anand v. Registrar Delhi High Court, the Supreme Court clarified that "trial by media" constitutes improper interference with the "administration of justice". The Court reiterated that media and judiciary are institutions that inhabit separate areas with non-overlapping functions—one cannot and should not use the other for performing their duties.

Similarly, in Sidhartha Vashist @ Manu Sharma v. State (NCT of Delhi) viz. the Jessica Lal murder case, the Supreme Court commented on the danger of serious risk of prejudice if media exercises unrestricted freedom. It held that freedom of speech protected under Article 19(1)(a) must be carefully used to avoid interference with the administration of justice.

BALANCING MECHANISMS

To balance conflicting interests, the judiciary has developed several mechanisms. In Sahara India Real Estate Corporation Limited v. Securities and Exchange Board of India, the Supreme Court discussed "diversion orders" or court orders restricting media from reporting on certain matters to ensure proper administration of justice and fair trials. These orders also protect media from committing contempt in their zeal to follow stories.

The Law Commission, in its 200th report "Trial by the Media: Free Speech and Fair Trial Under Criminal Procedure Code, 1973," recommended legislation prohibiting media from reporting anything prejudicial to the rights of the accused from the time of arrest through investigation and trial. This recommendation acknowledges the real risks media trials pose to the justice system.

DIGITAL MEDIA AND EMERGING CHALLENGES

Social Media and the Right to Privacy

The digital age has introduced new dimensions to the media trial phenomenon. Social media platforms have transformed how information, particularly personal views and convictions, is created and disseminated. These platforms feature interactive and user-generated content, global reach beyond borders, real-time information dissemination, and decentralized information flow that bypasses traditional editorial processes.

The right to privacy, recognized as an individual's right to protect personal life, information, and autonomy from unwarranted intrusion, faces significant challenges in this environment. While social media can be leveraged for creating public awareness about government policies and schemes, it requires stricter privacy policies to prevent infringement of users' privacy.

Legal Framework for Digital Media

India's legal framework for regulating digital media includes the Information Technology (IT) Act, 2000, which governs activities in the digital space. Key provisions include Section 69A, empowering the government to block public access to information for reasons like sovereignty or public order; Section 79, providing intermediaries immunity from liability for third-party content subject to compliance with government orders; and Section 43A, requiring entities to adopt reasonable security practices to protect user data.

The Digital Personal Data Protection (DPDP) Act, 2023 aims to recognize both individual rights to data protection and the need to process personal data for lawful purposes. Additionally, the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 mandate social media platforms to exercise greater diligence in content moderation and ensure online safety.

In the landmark case Shreya Singhal v. Union of India (2015), the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act for being vague, overbroad, and unconstitutional under Article 19(1)(a). The Court held that the provision arbitrarily invaded free speech rights and upset the balance between such rights and reasonable restrictions.

RECENT DEVELOPMENTS IN MEDIA LAW

Emerging Judicial Approaches

Recent cases demonstrate evolving judicial approaches to media freedom and responsibility. In Apoorva Arora & Anr. v. State (Govt. of NCT of Delhi) (2024), the Supreme Court quashed criminal cases under Sections 67 and 67A of the IT Act against web-series artists, holding that content containing profanities cannot be criminalized as obscene. The Court emphasized that criminalizing such content would disproportionately violate freedom of speech, expression, and artistic creativity.

The "Right to Be Forgotten" has gained recognition in Indian jurisprudence. In X v. India Today Group (2024), the Court acknowledged this right in a case where continuous defamatory media posters violated Article 21 rights of an accused who was later acquitted. This development reflects growing awareness of the long-term harm media coverage can cause, even after legal exoneration.

RECOMMENDATIONS FOR REFORM

1. Regulatory Framework

A balanced approach is necessary. One that promotes media freedom while safeguarding legal processes. Parliamentary legislation should clearly define "sub judice" limitations on social and internet media, implement real-time monitoring measures, and improve public awareness about legal ramifications of prejudiced reporting. Judicial interventions should extend beyond protecting court dignity to delineate the necessity of restraint and accountability in media reportage.

2. Educational and Self-Regulatory Measures

Beyond legal reforms, educational programs that instill journalistic ethics from the grassroots level are essential. Media organizations should implement self-regulation methods and enhance internal accountability systems for responsible reporting. As former Chief Justice Y.K. Sabharwal noted, under law, defendants are presumed innocent until proven guilty and entitled to fair trials and this principle must guide media coverage.

Legal academia and professional associations should collaborate to develop training modules educating journalists about legal processes and media trial ramifications. Public discourse on media accountability can foster a culture of moderation, preserving both justice integrity and democratic principles.

CONCLUSION

The media, as the fourth pillar of democracy, plays a crucial role in informing the public and scrutinizing the justice system. However, when it oversteps its boundaries by conducting "trials" before judicial verdicts, it undermines constitutional principles of fair trial and presumption of innocence. The current media landscape, driven by TRPs and sensationalism, often sacrifices truth and due process for viewership.

While freedom of the press remains a cherished right in democratic societies, it cannot operate without reasonable restrictions. As the Supreme Court has consistently held, media freedom must be balanced against the integrity of judicial processes. The media should be the "mirror of the world" rather than a puppet of powerful interests.

In this digital age, with emerging technologies like Generative AI offering both benefits and risks, cautious and ethical media practices are more important than ever. A robust democracy must regard free expression and equitable justice not as opposing principles but as complementary pillars supporting constitutional governance.

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