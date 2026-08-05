Game, Set & Match Monthly – July 2026

GAMING NEWS UPDATE

1. ED FILES PMLA COMPLAINT AGAINST GAMESKRAFT OVER ALLEGED LAUNDERING OF PROCEEDS FROM ONLINE RUMMY OPERATIONS

The Directorate of Enforcement (“ED”), on July 25, 2026, filed a Prosecution Complaint before the Special Court Bengaluru, under the Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002, against Gameskraft Technologies Pvt. Ltd., RummyTime Technologies Pvt. Ltd., their founders/directors and associated persons, alleging the laundering of proceeds of crime generated through fraudulent online real-money rummy operations. According to the ED, the accused companies, which operated online rummy platforms under brands including RummyCulture, RummyPrime, Playship Rummy and RummyTime, allegedly deployed automated bots to play against users without their knowledge or consent, and adopted deceptive retention practices to encourage higher wagering. The ED further alleged that the proceeds of crime were layered and integrated through payment of dividends, and share buy-backs. As of the date of the Prosecution Complaint, the ED stated that assets amounting to approximately INR 2,401 crore had been attached, frozen and seized during the course of the investigation.

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2. BIHAR ASSEMBLY PASSES BIHAR GAMBLING PROHIBITION BILL, 2026

The Bihar Assembly on July 21, 2026, passed the Bihar Gambling Prohibition Bill, 2026, (“Bill”) replacing the colonial-era Public Gambling Act, 1867. The Bill defines ‘common casino’ as any public or commercial place or online platform where gambling facilities are provided. The Bill expands the regulatory framework to address online betting and gambling conducted through mobile applications. It prescribes stringent penalties not only for individuals engaging in gambling but also for operators, and financiers of a public casino. The Bill also provides that in case of any company involved in betting or gambling, the company, as well as every person responsible for or in charge of its business, shall be deemed to be guilty and action shall be taken accordingly.

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3. ONLINE GAMING COMPANIES SEEK REVIEW OF SUPREME COURT GST RULING

Online gaming companies, including Play Games24x7, Junglee Games, and Sachiko Gaming Pvt. Ltd., have filed review petitions before the Supreme Court challenging its May 27, 2026, judgment upholding the 28% GST on the full-face value of bets and validating retrospective GST demands exceeding ₹1.5 trillion. The companies argue that the judgment fails to distinguish between games of skill and games of chance, contrary to established legal principles, and that the 2023 GST amendments introduced a new tax regime that should not apply retrospectively.

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4. CENTRE MANDATES REGISTRATION FOR E-SPORTS GAMES UNDER ONLINE GAMING LAW

The Centre has clarified that online games offered as e-sports must be determined and registered with the Online Gaming Authority of India before they can be operated in that format. The framework under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, also draws a distinction between e-sports, online social games and prohibited online money games. The authority will decide classification only in limited situations, including when a provider applies for e-sports registration or when the government notifies a category for determination. Officials have said the rules are intended to give most non-money games a lighter compliance burden, while keeping e-sports and money-linked models under closer scrutiny.

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SPORTS NEWS UPDATE

1. DELHI HIGH COURT SETS ASIDE RECOGNITION OF YOGASANA BHARAT AS NATIONAL SPORTS FEDERATION

The Delhi High Court (“DHC”) in its judgment dated July 09, 2026, in Yoga Federation of India v UOI (2026 SCC OnLine Del 5024) quashed the Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports' (“Ministry”) recognition of Yogasana Bharat as the National Sports Federation (“NSF”) for Yogasana, holding that the recognition was granted in violation of the mandatory eligibility criteria enshrined in the National Sports Development Code of India, 2011. Accordingly, the DHC directed the Ministry to issue a public notice within 60 days of the date of pronouncement of the judgment inviting applications from all eligible bodies for recognition as the NSF for the sport of Yogasana, while protecting athletes by confirming that all certificates, medals, rankings, and selections issued during Yogasana Bharat’s tenure would remain valid and undisturbed.

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2. DHC UPHOLDS EFI'S ASIAN GAMES SELECTION PROCESS

The DHC vide judgment dated July 06, 2026, dismissed appeals filed by Anush Agarwalla (Anush Agarwalla v Ad-Hoc Committee for Governance of Equestrian Federation of India) and Sudipti Hajela (Sudipti Hajela v Equestrian Federation of India & Ors.) (2026 SCC OnLine Del 4965) challenging the Equestrian Federation of India's (“EFI”) selection for the 2026 Asian Games Dressage team. While the Court found that EFI had failed to publish the provisional merit list and had not conducted competitions during the training period as required by its selection criteria, it held that courts have limited scope to interfere in sports selection matters. Since the selection was based on the prescribed merit criteria and fresh trials were not feasible before the Asian Games, the Court declined to disturb the final team and dismissed the appeals. However, this judgment has been appealed before the Supreme Court of India.

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3. DHC SETS ASIDE DECISION DECLARING TAEKWONDO ATHLETE INELIGIBLE FOR 2026 ASIAN GAMES

The DHC in its judgment dated July 01, 2026, in Kashish Malik v. Union of India (2026 SCC OnLine Del 4884) set aside the Ministry’s order declaring the petitioner ineligible for consideration for participation in the 2026 Asian Games in the women's under-57 kg Taekwondo event, holding that the order had been passed without appreciating that the under-53 kg and under-57 kg categories had been merged for the qualifying Asian Taekwondo Championships and that the petitioner had secured a bronze medal in the merged weight category. Accordingly, the DHC directed the competent authority to reconsider the petitioner's candidature and ensure that her name is considered for forwarding to the Asian Games Organising Committee.

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4. NRAI AMENDS ITS CONSTITUTION TO ALIGN WITH THE NATIONAL SPORTS GOVERNANCE ACT

The National Rifle Association of India (“NRAI”) at its special general body meeting held on July 18, 2026, unanimously approved amendments to its Constitution to align its governance framework with the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 (“NSG Act”). NRAI is among the first National Sports Federations to formally implement the governance reforms introduced under the NSG Act. The amendments provide an early example of compliance with the NSG Act, and the rules notified therein.

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5. IOC PROVISIONALLY LIFTS SUSPENSION ON RUSSIAN OLYMPIC COMMITTEE

The International Olympic Committee (“IOC”) on July 07, 2026, provisionally lifted the suspension imposed on the Russian Olympic Committee (“ROC”), paving the way for the gradual reintegration of Russian athletes into international sporting competitions ahead of the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games. The ROC had been suspended in October 2023 after recognising regional Olympic councils in the Russian-occupied territories of Luhansk, Donetsk, Kherson and Zaporizhzhia, which the IOC considered to be inconsistent with the Olympic Charter (“Suspension”). Following the provisional lifting of the Suspension, Russian athletes are expected to become eligible to participate in a broader range of international competitions, including qualification events for the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic Games.

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6. RUSSIAN ATHLETICS FEDERATION CHALLENGES WORLD ATHLETICS' CONTINUED BAN BEFORE COURT OF ARBITRATION FOR SPORT

The Russian Athletics Federation (“Federation”) announced on July 09, 2026, that it has decided that it will appeal to the Court of Arbitration for Sport against the decision of World Athletics (“WA”) to extend the blanket ban on Russian and Belarusian track and field athletes. The Federation contends that the continued exclusion is discriminatory and unlawfully restricts Russian athletes' right to participate in international competitions. The appeal follows WA's decision to maintain the sanctions first imposed in March 2022 following Russia's invasion of Ukraine, with WA reiterating that the restrictions remain necessary to protect the integrity and fairness of international athletics. While the IOC has recently eased certain restrictions by permitting Russian athletes to participate in Olympic qualification events under strict conditions, WA has maintained its position, citing the absence of meaningful progress towards peace negotiations. The IOC also continues to prohibit the display of the Russian flag and national anthem at the Olympic Games, while requiring returning athletes to satisfy enhanced anti-doping requirements.

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7. CJEU UPHOLDS GERMAN FOOTBALL ASSOCIATION'S AGENT REGULATIONS

The Court of Justice of the European Union (“CJEU”) on July 09, 2026, delivered its judgment in ROGON GmbH & Co. KG and Others v. Deutscher Fußball-Bund eV (Case C-428/23) clarifying the application of Article 101 of Treaty on Functioning of European Union (“TFEU”) to sporting regulations governing third-party service providers. The CJEU ruled that such regulations are not excluded from the scope of Article 101 TFEU merely because they affect non-members, provided they pursue legitimate public-interest objectives, are appropriate, necessary and proportionate, and do not have the object of restricting competition or eliminate competition altogether. The CJEU further clarified that the proportionality assessment need not be carried out provision by provision, but may instead be conducted with respect to a group of provisions pursuing the same objective or producing the same effect.

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8. CJEU DELIVERS LANDMARK RULING ON FIFA FOOTBALL AGENT REGULATIONS

The CJEU on July 16, 2026, delivered its judgment in FT & RRC Sports GmbH v. FIFA (Case C-209/23), clarifying the compatibility of FIFA's Football Agent Regulations (“FFAR”) with EU competition law (“FFAR Judgment”). The CJEU confirmed that FIFA may regulate and license football agents but held that the commercial aspects of those regulations must comply with EU competition law and are subject to a proportionality assessment by national courts. While it ruled that measures such as the licensing regime, service fee cap, client-pays rule, and restrictions on multiple representation are not inherently anti-competitive and must undergo a proportionality assessment by national courts, it held that the FFAR's approach rule restricting agents from soliciting clients under exclusive contracts and the public disclosure requirements for agents' transaction and remuneration data are incompatible with EU law. The FFAR Judgment reinforces that sport’s governing bodies may regulate their sport, but such regulations must remain proportionate and compliant with EU competition and data protection laws.

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9. CJEU CLARIFIES GDPR LIMITS ON PUBLICATION OF ATHLETES' ANTI-DOPING SANCTIONS

The CJEU on July 14, 2026, in NADA Austria and Others (Case C-474/24) held that the identities of professional athletes sanctioned for doping may be made public where necessary to protect fair competition, deter doping, and ensure the effective enforcement of sanctions. However, the CJEU ruled that such publication cannot be automatic. Authorities must conduct an individual assessment, balancing the public interest against the athlete's rights to privacy and data protection under the GDPR. The CJEU further clarified that anti-doping violations do not automatically constitute health data or criminal conviction data, although disclosure of details such as prohibited substances may qualify as health data depending on the context.

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10. UK INDEPENDENT FOOTBALL REGULATOR FINALISES CLUB LICENSING FRAMEWORK

The United Kingdom’s Independent Football Regulator (“IFR”), on July 01, 2026, published its final licensing rules and guidance for clubs in the top five divisions of English football. The licensing regime, which will take effect ahead of the 2027/28 season, requires all clubs in the top five divisions to obtain a provisional licence to operate. The framework is designed to promote clubs' financial sustainability, strengthen the resilience of English football, and safeguard the sport's heritage. Licensed clubs will also be required to comply with mandatory licence conditions, maintain ongoing reporting obligations, and publish a statement explaining their adherence to the IFR's club corporate governance principles.

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11. GERMANY LAUNCHES INVESTIGATION INTO ALLEGED UEFA EURO 2024 CORRUPTION

German authorities have commenced a criminal investigation into alleged corruption in connection with the organisation of UEFA EURO 2024, pursuant to which coordinated searches were conducted on July 1, 2026, at multiple locations, including the headquarters of the German Football Association and the offices of several host cities, in connection with allegations that tournament tickets and hospitality benefits were provided to public officials as undue advantages.

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12. FIFA CHARGES ARGENTINA OVER WORLD CUP FINAL CLASHES AND FALKLANDS BANNER

FIFA has opened disciplinary proceedings against the Argentine Football Association (“AFA”) and several members of Argentina’s national team following multiple incidents during the 2026 FIFA World Cup. The most serious charges stem from Argentina’s 1-0 extra-time defeat to Spain in the World Cup final, where post-match scuffles broke out. Midfielder Leandro Paredes faces three assault charges, while defender Nahuel Molina faces two. Assistant coach Roberto Ayala has also been charged over his alleged involvement in the altercations. Additionally, Molina and Thiago Almada have been cited for unsporting behaviour, alongside Spain’s Gavi.

Separately, FIFA has charged the AFA after Argentine players displayed a banner reading “Las Malvinas son Argentinas” (“The Malvinas are Argentine”) following their semi-final victory over England. FIFA considers the banner a political message, which violates its rules prohibiting non-sporting demonstrations during official matches. The slogan refers to Argentina’s long-standing sovereignty claim over the Falkland Islands, a British Overseas Territory. The disciplinary proceedings also cover allegations of discriminatory chants and gestures by fans, crowd misconduct, and other security-related incidents during Argentina’s World Cup campaign. FIFA has given all those charged an opportunity to respond before its Disciplinary Committee issues a final decision.

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13. IFAB ADMITS BREEL EMBOLO’S RED CARD AGAINST ARGENTINA WAS INCORRECT

The International Football Association Board (“IFAB”), football’s law-making body, has acknowledged that Switzerland striker Breel Embolo should not have been sent off during the 2026 FIFA World Cup quarter-final against Argentina.

Embolo received a second yellow card after video assistant referee (VAR) intervened to overturn referee João Pinheiro’s initial decision to book Argentina’s Leandro Paredes for a foul. The referee instead cautioned Embolo for simulation, resulting in his dismissal. Argentina went on to defeat 10-man Switzerland 3-1 after extra time.

However, IFAB has clarified that under the current Laws of the Game, VAR may only intervene in yellow-card incidents to correct the identity of the player being booked, not to change the nature of the offence. As a result, the use of VAR to reverse the foul decision and caution Embolo was outside the existing protocol. IFAB added that while expanding VAR’s powers to address such incidents is under review, the rule has not yet been formally adopted.

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