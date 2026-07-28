Notification Of Section 3(1) And Section 3(6) Of Telecommunications Act, 2023, And Operative Rule

India's telecommunications sector undergoes a fundamental regulatory transformation as the Department of Telecommunications replaces the decades-old unified license framework with a streamlined authorisation-based system. The new regime introduces separate rule frameworks for principal, miscellaneous, and captive telecommunication services while establishing a digital single-window platform for regulatory interactions. Existing license holders now face critical decisions about migrating to the new authorisa

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On June 23, 2026, the Department of Telecommunications (‘DoT’) notified Section 3(1) and Section 3(6) of the Telecommunications Act, 2023 (‘Telecom Act’), along with certain operative rules, thereby replacing the unified license framework with an authorisation-based system. The operative rules notified include:

The Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Principal Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026, which prescribe the authorisation framework for core-telecom services, including unified service access, wireline access, and internet service; The Telecommunications (Authorisation for Provision of Miscellaneous Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026, which cover services such as public mobile radio trunking, machine-to-machine, in-flight and maritime connectivity, aeronautical data communication and PM-WANI services; The Telecommunications (Authorisation for Captive Telecommunication Services) Rules, 2026, which cover captive services such as captive mobile radio trunking, VSAT, captive non-public networks and captive services for government use; and The Telecommunications (Terms and Conditions for Migration) Rules, 2026, which prescribe the framework for existing unified licence holders to migrate to the authorisation regime under Section 3(1) of the Telecom Act.

In connection with the above, DoT has also notified the Telecom eServices Portal which will serve as the single-window digital platform for all applications, intimations and regulatory interactions under the new authorisation framework.

Originally published 27 July, 2026

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