Telegram Ban In India – The Rise Of Digital Sovereignty

In the second week of June 2026, roughly 150 million Indian users discovered that Telegram had simply stopped working without any prior notice. Weeks later, the Delhi High Court delivered a ruling that may prove to be one of the most consequential pronouncements on internet governance since Shreya Singhal. The case, Telegram FZ LLC & Anr v. Union of India & Ors (W.P.(C) 8259/2026), has forced a reckoning with a question that Indian law had never had never been required to answer before: Can the government, under Section 69A of the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act”), shut down an entire platform rather than specific content hosted on it?

Justice Tejas Karia upheld the Centre’s power to ban Telegram. The judgment, delivered against the backdrop of the NEET-UG 2026 paper-leak scandal, has triggered sharp debate among constitutional lawyers and digital rights groups about where the line between examination integrity and platform-level censorship should be drawn.

THE ISSUE

The immediate trigger that led to the ban of Telegram by Central government was NEET-UG 2026, India’s national undergraduate medical entrance examination, taken by approximately 2.2 million aspirants on May 3 2026. Nine days later, the National Testing Agency (NTA) cancelled the results after investigators confirmed that genuine question papers had leaked and circulated through Telegram channels operating out of Rajasthan. What followed was the emergence of a parallel criminal economy. Channels bearing names such as “PAPER LEAKED NEET,” “Re-NEET Exam Paper 2026,” and “Private Mafia” defrauded approximately 1,500 desperate aspirants out of a combined ₹1.5 crore by selling fabricated “leaked papers” that never actually existed. Consequently, a re-examination for the affected candidates was scheduled for June 21 2026. Further, the NTA formally wrote to MeitY on May 21 2026, flagging 17 Telegram channels, bots, and groups with a combined reach of roughly 1.46 lakh accounts. The letter bore a handwritten note stating, “Urgent action on this is needed. Pl take it up at once.” A meeting followed on June 3 2026. According to the government, it had contacted Telegram for corrective action at least 35 times since October 2024.

Ultimately, Telegram was blocked across India until June 22 2026.

THE LEGAL ARCHITECTURE: SECTION 69A OF THE IT ACT AND ITS EMERGENCY POWERS

Section 69A of the IT Act empowers the Central Government to direct the blocking of “public access” to any “information” through a computer resource to protect the national security, public order, prevention of incitement to a cognizable offence, and other grounds as provided under Article 19(2) of the Constitution of India.

Rule 9 of the Information Technology (Procedure and Safeguards for Blocking for Access of Information by Public) Rules, 2009 (“IT Blocking Rules”), prescribes the procedure of blocking the access of information. Under Rule 9, in urgent situations where delay is not acceptable, the Designated Officer examines the blocking request and the content in question to determine whether it falls within the grounds specified under Section 69A of the IT Act. If satisfied, the officer forwards the request along with written recommendations to the Secretary, Department of Information Technology. If the Secretary is satisfied that immediate action is necessary, an interim blocking order may be issued without first providing the affected person or intermediary an opportunity to be heard, provided reasons are recorded in writing.

Any interim blocking order must be placed before the designated committee for review and recommendation within 48 hours of its issuance. After considering the committee’s recommendations, the Secretary passes a final order. If the blocking request is not approved, the interim blocking order must be revoked and access to the content restored. Further, Rule 7 of the IT Blocking Rules mandates that a blocking request be considered by the committee consisting of the Designated Officer as its chairperson and other designated representatives.

INSIDE THE COURTROOM

Telegram filed its writ petition before the Hon’ble Delhi High Court on June 17 2026, contending that it had already taken substantial steps to curb the circulation of unlawful NEET-related content. The platform highlighted that it had proactively removed over 900 offending links, disabled more than 150 bots, and deployed artificial intelligence and machine-learning tools to detect and prevent violations. It further argued that the blocking order was issued in a “mechanical, arbitrary, overbroad and disproportionate” manner, without affording the company a hearing as required under Rule 8 of the IT Blocking Rules. At the heart of the dispute was the scope of Section 69A of the IT Act.

Telegram maintained that the provision authorizes the blocking of specific “information” such as individual posts, messages, channels, or accounts, but does not extend to the wholesale blocking of an entire intermediary platform. According to the company, restricting access to a platform used by nearly 150 million users on account of the actions of a small number of offenders was incompatible with the constitutional principle of proportionality.

In its judgment delivered on 20 June 2026, after reserving orders on 18 June, Justice Karia rejected Telegram’s contentions. Interpreting Section 69A of the IT Act in light of the definition of “information” under Section 2(1)(v) of the IT Act, the Court observed that the term encompasses codes, computer program, and software. Since an application constitutes software, the Court held that the provision is broad enough to cover the blocking of an entire platform. On the question of proportionality, the Court accepted the government’s position that repeated targeted takedowns had proved ineffective and concluded that the impugned measure satisfied the constitutional requirement of proportionality.

THE CRITICS RESPOND

The Hon’ble Delhi High Court’s decision drew sharp criticism from India’s digital rights community. The Internet Freedom Foundation (IFF) argued that Section 69A of the IT Act was upheld in Shreya Singhal as a narrowly tailored mechanism for blocking specific content, not entire platforms. Relying on Anuradha Bhasin v. Union of India (2020), it further contended that the government must demonstrate the absence of less restrictive alternatives before imposing such measures.

SFLC.in warned that treating a platform-wide restriction affecting nearly 150 million users as proportionate could set a troubling precedent. Critics also questioned the Court’s direction requiring Telegram to disable certain editing features, arguing that Section 69A of the IT Act authorizes the blocking of information, not the redesign of a platform’s software architecture. The controversy deepened when Telegram CEO Pavel Durov alleged that the blocking measures may have affected users beyond India through BGP route manipulation, raising concerns about the potential cross-border impact of national internet-blocking orders.

WHAT THE RULING DOES AND DOESN’T DECIDE

While the judgment does not create an unrestricted power to block online platforms, its significance lies in the precedent it sets. Justice Karia’s reasoning was closely tied to the specific circumstances of the case, including the failure of repeated targeted takedowns, the urgency surrounding the NEET re-examination, and the temporary six-day duration of the block. Any future blocking order would still need to satisfy the statutory requirements of Section 69A of the IT Act and the constitutional test of proportionality.

Nevertheless, the ruling marks the first judicial determination that Section 69A of the IT Act can extend to the blocking of an entire intermediary platform rather than merely specific content. Earlier app bans, including the 2020 prohibition on TikTok and several Chinese-origin applications, were never tested before the courts by the affected companies. In that sense, the Telegram decision fills a significant legal gap. The broader concern is that the reasoning may not remain confined to Telegram. Many messaging platforms share features such as encrypted communications, pseudonymous accounts, and automated bot infrastructure. If the practical difficulty of enforcing content-specific restrictions can justify a platform-wide block, the same rationale could potentially be invoked against other intermediaries facing similar enforcement challenges.

CONCLUSION

Few would question the legitimacy of the government’s objective: safeguarding the integrity of an examination that shapes the future of more than two million aspiring medical students. The persistent problem of paper leaks and organized cheating networks has posed a serious challenge to the credibility of the NEET system. At the same time, the Hon’ble Delhi High Court’s ruling arguably expands the reach of Section 69A of the IT Actbeyond what was previously contemplated. While the judgment is rooted in the exceptional facts of the case, it establishes a precedent for platform-wide blocking orders under certain circumstances. Whether this remains a narrowly confined exception for extraordinary situations or evolves into a broader doctrine of platform-level regulation will likely depend on future judicial scrutiny and the manner in which governments exercise this newly affirmed power.