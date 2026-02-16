Vietnam Streaming System Shuts Down

Rouse is an IP services business focused on emerging markets. We operate as a closely integrated network to provide the full range of intellectual property services, from patent and trade mark protection and management to commercialisation, global enforcement and anti-counterfeiting.

Ro Phim, a popular Vietnamese piracy system, including a range of websites and app that provided access to pirated movies and TV shows, has officially shut down, leaving many users surprised and sparking widespread discussion online. The system, which had become one of the country's most widely used illegal streaming platforms, posted notifications across its channels announcing the immediate halt of its operations. The operators cited “careful consideration and acknowledging negative impact on licensed streaming platforms” as reasons for the closure.

Ro Phim had offered both free and paid, fast access to a vast library of content, much of it sourced illegally from major subscription platforms such as Netflix, Disney+ and HBO. According to reports from Vietnamese news outlets, the shutdown follows increased action from both local and international authorities.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism's Authority of Broadcasting and Electronic Information has recently stepped up collaboration with Internet service providers to identify and block domains distributing pirated content. Ro Phim's closure comes shortly after several other piracy sites and apps faced similar blocks or shutdowns.

International film and TV associations and right holders have also intensified their efforts in Southeast Asia, pressuring local authorities and hosting providers to take stronger action against piracy. In fact, Ro Phim had been listed among the top piracy threats in the region in their recent statements.

The shutdown has generated a flurry of opinions on Vietnamese social media. Some users lamented the loss, arguing that paid platforms are either too expensive or lack sufficient Vietnamese subtitles and local content. Others supported the decision, emphasizing the importance of respecting intellectual property rights and supporting the film industry.

After Ro Phim's shutdown, several other similar websites attracted a lot of public attention. However, there has been no confirmation of any direct connection to the original Ro Phim system.

Legal experts in Vietnam have used the event as an opportunity to highlight the need for better access to affordable, legal streaming options and improved public awareness about copyright laws. Meanwhile, some analysts predict that as authorities crack down on high-profile piracy apps, users may increasingly turn to lesser-known alternatives or VPNs to access similar content, potentially creating new challenges for enforcement.

