The Promotion And Regulation Of Online Gaming Rules, 2026: Collapse Of The Skill-chance Distinction

The regulatory framework governing gaming in India has long been marked by regulatory uncertainty characterised by inconsistent state legislation and evolving jurisprudence. Historically, Indian gaming jurisprudence drew a sharp distinction between games of skill and games of chance, with Courts repeatedly holding that skill-dominant games such as rummy and certain formats of poker could not be equated with gambling, thereby granting them constitutional protection under Article 19(1)(g).

Our focus on responsive and collaborative engagement with our clients is motivated by a desire to seek alignment of values, purpose and ambition. Our extensive clientele extends across varied industry sectors, Fortune 500 companies, domestic conglomerates, startups, PSUs, MNCs, and non-profits. We have grown and expanded to keep pace with our clients and have a team of 20 partners and over 120 professionals across our offices in Kolkata, Mumbai and New Delhi. Even as our footprint continues to grow in India, F&M’s team supports our clients’ global operations and cross-jurisdictional requirements through a network of international law firms and advisors.

Article Insights

Fox & Mandal’s articles from Fox & Mandal are most popular: in India

with readers working within the Healthcare industries Fox & Mandal are most popular: within Tax, Government, Public Sector and Consumer Protection topic(s)

The regulatory framework governing gaming in India has long been marked by regulatory uncertainty characterised by inconsistent state legislation and evolving jurisprudence. Historically, Indian gaming jurisprudence drew a sharp distinction between games of skill and games of chance, with Courts repeatedly holding that skill-dominant games such as rummy and certain formats of poker could not be equated with gambling, thereby granting them constitutional protection under Article 19(1)(g). This distinction shaped the regulatory landscape for decades and enabled several States to adopt differing approaches to online gaming regulation, with some permitting skill-based money games while others prohibiting all forms of money-staking games.

In an attempt to create a uniform regulatory framework, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (PROGA) was enacted in August 2025. However, the PROGA fundamentally altered this framework by collapsing the skill-chance distinction in the context of online money gaming.1 Subsequently, the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (2026 Rules), were notified on April 2026 (effective from May 1, 2026) to operationalise and strengthen this shift by creating a detailed compliance, enforcement, and supervisory regime that leaves no room for skill-based real-money games to operate.

The 2026 Rules significantly expand the regulatory architecture governing online gaming through the following key provisions

Online Gaming Authority of India (OGAI) | Rules 3 to 6: The 2026 Rules operationalise the OGAI, established under PROGA, as the central regulatory authority responsible for supervising and enforcing the online gaming framework. OGAI has been vested with powers relating to classification, registration, compliance oversight, grievance redressal, and enforcement under the Rules.

The 2026 Rules operationalise the OGAI, established under PROGA, as the central regulatory authority responsible for supervising and enforcing the online gaming framework. OGAI has been vested with powers relating to classification, registration, compliance oversight, grievance redressal, and enforcement under the Rules. Determination framework | Rules 8 to 10: The Rules depart significantly from the traditional judicial focus on whether a game predominantly involves skill or chance. Instead, the determination turns on whether users stake money or monetisable assets in expectation of rewards. The OGAI is required to determine whether a game constitutes an “online money game” by considering factors such as:

Payment of fee, deposit of money or other stakes at any stage of participation in the game



Users’ expectation of monetary return or other enrichment



How fee/deposits are used in the game



Transferability, monetisation, or use of rewards, benefits, or assets outside the game



Revenue model of the game

Registration of games | Rules 12 to 14: Registration is not mandatory for all online games. It is required only where specifically notified by the Government based on factors such as risk, scale, or financial exposure, or where games seek recognition as e-sports. However, online money games are expressly prohibited from being registered as e-sports.

The Rules further require separate registration for each game offered by an online gaming service provider. Once granted, a registration certificate remains valid for a period of up to ten years.

Grievance redressal | Rule 20: Platforms offering registered games must establish internal grievance mechanisms. Users dissatisfied with the platform’s response may appeal to OGAI, followed by a further appeal to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( MeitY ). Each stage is expected to be resolved within 30 days.

Platforms offering registered games must establish internal grievance mechanisms. Users dissatisfied with the platform’s response may appeal to OGAI, followed by a further appeal to the Secretary, Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology ( ). Each stage is expected to be resolved within 30 days. Financial controls and enforcement | Rules 18 and 19: Section 7 of PROGA prohibits banks, payment gateways, and financial intermediaries from facilitating transactions connected to online money games. The Rules also introduce transactional monitoring and compliance obligations, reinforcing the prohibition through financial surveillance mechanisms.

Section 7 of PROGA prohibits banks, payment gateways, and financial intermediaries from facilitating transactions connected to online money games. The Rules also introduce transactional monitoring and compliance obligations, reinforcing the prohibition through financial surveillance mechanisms. User safety safeguards | Rules 6(4) and 20: Registered platforms must implement age-gating, parental controls, user verification systems, and gameplay restrictions aimed at reducing addiction and financial harm.

Taken together, these measures substantially strengthen the collapse of the traditional skill-chance distinction. Earlier judicial decisions had treated games such as poker and rummy as constitutionally protected where skill predominated over chance. Under the present framework, however, the presence of monetary staking itself becomes decisive, regardless of the degree of skill involved.

Constitutional challenges to PROGA and the 2026 rules

PROGA and the 2026 Rules raise significant constitutional concerns relating to federalism and proportionality. ‘Betting and gambling’ fall within Entry 34 of the State List, yet the Union has introduced a centralised framework governing classification, registration, enforcement, and payment controls for online gaming. Prior to PROGA, states had adopted varied approaches ranging from prohibition to licensing regimes in jurisdictions such as Nagaland, Sikkim, and Meghalaya. The 2026 Rules further strengthen concerns of federal overreach by effectively superseding state-level regulatory choices.

The framework also faces proportionality challenges under Articles 14 and 19(1)(g). While the government’s objectives, including preventing addiction, fraud, money laundering, and financial harm, are legitimate, critics argue that a blanket prohibition on all real-money games, including skill-dominant formats, may be excessive. Less restrictive alternatives such as licensing systems, KYC requirements, spending caps, and responsible gaming safeguards were already being explored by several states.

The 2026 Rules intensify these concerns by operationalising the prohibition through payment-blocking powers, data localisation obligations, compliance requirements, and extra-territorial enforcement mechanisms. The resulting impact on the gaming industry has been substantial, with operators suspending services, a decline in investment activity, and large-scale employment disruption across the sector.

The constitutional validity of PROGA and the 2026 Rules is currently pending before the Supreme Court, which earlier consolidated multiple petitions transferred from different High Courts. Petitioners now challenge not only the parent legislation, but also the enforcement framework created by the Rules. The Court’s eventual decision is expected to determine the future of online gaming regulation in India and the continued relevance of the traditional judicial distinction between games of skill and games of chance.

The 2026 Rules transform PROGA from a controversial legislative intervention into a comprehensive and fully operational regulatory regime with immediate and far-reaching consequences. By strengthening the blanket ban on online real-money gaming and further rejecting the distinction between games of skill and games of chance, the Rules deepen the constitutional concerns already raised by the parent legislation.

At stake is not only the future of India’s online gaming industry, but also the continued relevance of a long-standing judicial doctrine that historically differentiated skill-based gaming from gambling. The Supreme Court’s decision will therefore have implications extending beyond online gaming regulation, touching upon broader constitutional principles relating to federalism, proportionality, economic liberty, and the limits of legislative power in regulating digital markets.

Footnote

1 ‘Online money game’ is defined as an online game, irrespective of whether such game is based on skill or chance, played in expectation of winning monetary and other enrichment in return of money or other stakes already deposited by them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.