Statutory Update: New Legal Framework For Online Gaming From 1st May 2026

On 22 April 2026, the Central Government issued a series of gazette notifications to announce the commencement of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 (“Act”) and its new Rules, from the 1st of May 2026. The notifications have also set up the new Online Gaming Authority of India and empowered certain officers to investigate offences under the Act.

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On 22 April 2026, the Central Government issued a series of gazette notifications to announce the commencement of the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act 2025 (“Act”) and its new Rules, from the 1st of May 2026. The notifications have also set up the new Online Gaming Authority of India and empowered certain officers to investigate offences under the Act.

The Act was passed by Parliament in August 2025 and had received the President’s assent in the same month, but it was awaiting a date for its commencement and the framing of Rules for its operationalisation. The Act imposes a blanket prohibition on ‘online money games’ and seeks to promote ‘online social games’ and ‘e-sports’. The new Rules under the Act, inter alia, enumerate the various processes and compliances in relation to these permitted categories and the obligations for other stakeholders such as banks and payment service providers.

Attached is our detailed analysis of the Rules, their impact on the gaming ecosystem and what different stakeholders need to do from the 1st of May 2026 when this new online gaming framework for India comes into force.

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