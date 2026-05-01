TRAI Releases Amendments To Telecommunication Tariff Order And Accounting Separation Regulations

TRAI on March 24, 2026, has released the Telecommunication Tariff (Seventy Second Amendment) Order, 2026 and the Reporting System on Accounting Separation (Amendment) Regulations...

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TRAI on March 24, 2026, has released the Telecommunication Tariff (Seventy Second Amendment) Order, 2026 and the Reporting System on Accounting Separation (Amendment) Regulations, 2026 (‘Amendments’). The Amendments revise the existing framework relating to financial disincentives, by introducing a graded framework for imposition of financial disincentives based on the nature and recurrence of non-compliance, prescribing revised penalty amounts along with an overall ceiling, and providing for the levy of interest in cases of delayed payment or non-payment, with a view to enhancing enforcement certainty and strengthening compliance.

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