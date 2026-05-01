Compliance Requirements For Enabling 5925–6425 MHz Band Under Revised Regulator Framework

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The Department of Telecommunications (‘DoT’) has issued a Public Notice dated March 6, 2026 (‘Notice’) regarding compliance requirements following the exemption of the 5925–6425 MHz band from licensing under the Low Power Wireless Access Rules, 2026. The Notice requires stakeholders holding Equipment Type Approval (‘ETA’) for equipment capable of operating in the 5925–6425 MHz band but currently certified only for the 2.4 GHz and/or 5 GHz bands to apply for cancellation of the existing ETA and obtain a fresh ETA covering all applicable bands within 30 days from the date of the Notice. The Notice further clarifies that the 5925–6425 MHz band cannot be enabled or used in such equipment unless a fresh ETA certificate authorising such operation has been obtained.

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