India’s Online Gaming Reset: Decoding Proga And The 2026 Rules

April 22, 2026 marks the day India's online gaming sector stepped out of the grey zone and into a comprehensive, centralised regulatory framework. On this date, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) issued a series of Gazette notifications that together operationalise the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (“PROGA” or the “Act”) and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (“Rules”). Both come into force on May 1, 2026.

Article Insights

Tanishq Acharya’s articles from King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT and Entertainment topic(s)

in India

with readers working within the Insurance, Technology and Law Firm industries King, Stubb & Kasiva are most popular: within Media, Telecoms, IT, Entertainment, Privacy and Technology topic(s)

INTRODUCTION

April 22, 2026 marks the day India's online gaming sector stepped out of the grey zone and into a comprehensive, centralised regulatory framework. On this date, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) issued a series of Gazette notifications1 that together operationalise the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 20252 (“PROGA” or the “Act”) and the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 20263 (“Rules”). Both come into force on May 1, 2026.

Taken together, these notifications do more than bring a statute into effect- they establish, for the first time, a unified and centralised regulatory framework governing online gaming in India. For online gaming service providers (“OGSPs”), investors, boards, and financial intermediaries, this is not an incremental shift - it is a structural reset.

In a single regulatory move, the government: (i) notified May 1st, 2026 as the commencement date; (ii) constituted the Online Gaming Authority of India (“OGAI”); (iii) empowered cyber cell officers to investigate offences; and (iv) notified the Rules that give operational effect to PROGA.

STATE SPECIFIC LAWS VIS-À-VIS PROGA

Until PROGA, India had no unified national framework for online gaming. Legislative power over “betting and gambling” sat with the states under the Seventh Schedule of the Constitution, producing a patchwork of colonial-era statutes and inconsistent judicial interpretation. The foundational Public Gambling Act, 1867 - a law regulating physical gaming houses - was adopted by most states, leaving online gaming in a legal grey zone navigated through the skill-chance distinction: platforms offering rummy, fantasy sports, and poker operated under judicial recognition of their skill-game character, though that position was never uniformly settled.

States moved independently: Nagaland licensed online skill games; Sikkim licensed casino and skill games within its territory; Tamil Nadu banned real-money games of chance online4; Telangana and Andhra Pradesh imposed blanket prohibitions on all staked games including skill games; and Haryana extended gambling prohibitions expressly to online mediums in 2025. MeitY's 2023 attempt at a central framework through IT Rules amendments - proposing self-regulatory bodies to verify real-money games - never became operational, as no self-regulatory body was ever registered.5 It is pertinent to note that multiple petitions challenging the constitutional validity of PROGA have been filed across various High Courts, which have since been consolidated before the Supreme Court, and the final judgment on the issue remains awaited.

WHAT THE FRAMEWORK ACTUALLY DOES

PROGA draws a hard-three-way line.

E-sports - competitive, multiplayer, skill-based games recognised under the National Sports Governance Act, 2025 (“NSGA”) - are permitted and subject to mandatory registration. Prize money for performance is expressly allowed. Spectator betting in connection with an e-sport, however, is not - and a fantasy league or betting product built around an e-sport event is almost certainly an online money game under the Act's definition.

Online Social Games - recreational or educational games that charge only a subscription or one-time access fee, with no expectation of monetary return - are generally permitted. Registration is required only if the Central Government specifically notifies a category, or if the OGAI determines during a classification review that a particular game requires it.

Online Money Games - any game, skill-based or not, where a player pays fees or deposits money in expectation of monetary or equivalent return - are flatly prohibited. There is no licence, no tolerance window, no skill-based exception. The prohibition is absolute, and it applies from May 1st, 2026.

PROGA deems offering, advertising, and facilitating payments for online money games cognisable and non-bailable criminal offences. Imprisonment extends to three years and fines to INR 1 crore for offering and facilitating payment flows, and two years and INR 50 lakh for advertising. Repeat offenders face mandatory minimum sentences.

THE CLASSIFICATION TRAP

The characterisation of a game as a “social game” or an “online money game” is not left up to the discretion of the OGSP. Per the Rules, this determination is to be undertaken by the OGAI, a newly constituted quasi-judicial body operating as a digital-first regulatory office. The OGAI is mandated to apply a structured five-factor test6, thereby centralising classification authority and removing any scope for unilateral self-classification by OGSPs. The OGAI will examine: whether fees or deposits are involved at any stage; whether users have a reasonable expectation of monetary return; how fees are structured and used; the revenue model; and - most critically - whether rewards, in-game assets or benefits can be transferred, redeemed, monetised or used outside the game environment.

That last factor is the one most likely to catch operators by surprise. A game with no direct cash prize, but whose in-game tokens trade freely on a secondary market at real-world prices, is potentially a money game under this test. Virtual currencies, NFT-based rewards, play-to-earn mechanics, and off-platform token economies are all within scope under the Act's definition of “other stakes”7 which captures anything real or virtual, purchased directly or indirectly, in relation to an online game.

The OGAI can initiate a determination suo motu, and the Rules make it clear that a favourable determination for one OGSP’s offering shall not afford similar determination to any other OGSP offering a substantially similar product.8 Each OGSP, for each game, stands alone before the OGAI. For companies with large, derivative product portfolios, this is a compliance burden of significant scale. Moreover, any determination by the OGAI is not permanent or final and is subject to OGPS’ continued sustenance of the same model.9

WHAT DISAPPEARED-AND WHAT THAT SIGNALS

The Draft Rules10 provided for a Grievance Appellate Committee - a buffer layer between dissatisfied users and the OGAI which has been done away with the by the Rules. Under the Rules, an end user aggrieved by an OGSP’s grievance outcome may directly approach the OGAI within thirty days.11 Every unresolved user complaint is now one step away from a formal regulatory proceeding. Companies that treat grievance redressal as a customer service function rather than a compliance function are mispricing this risk significantly.

Additionally, the Draft Rules also proposed a positive national registry of permitted online money games, this has been recalibrated in the Rules to a prohibition-based construct - a public register identifying games classified as online money games.12 The transition from an “allow-list” to a “deny-list” model is directionally significant: it reflects a regulatory posture that is enforcement-led, with a clear bias towards risk containment over market enablement.

WHAT THIS MEANS IN PRACTICE: A STAKEHOLDER MAP

If you operate an online gaming platform/OGSP: Your immediate priority is a Rule 9 audit of every product in your portfolio - an operational review of every monetisation mechanic, reward structure, and secondary-market pathway for in-game assets. Products that have not been reviewed against the five-factor test carry unquantified criminal exposure from May 1st, 2026. The country of origin of the OGSP is an explicit factor under the Rules that the government may use to trigger mandatory registration.13 Foreign-headquartered operators should assume a higher registration probability and plan accordingly.

If you are an e-sports operator, note that OGAI registration is not your first step - NSGA recognition is. The OGAI's 90-day registration clock starts only after you have NSGA recognition and have submitted a complete application. Build both timelines into your product launch plan.

If you are a bank, financial institution, or payment service provider: PROGA repositions you from a passive payment processor to an active compliance gatekeeper, and the personal criminal liability that comes with that repositioning is real.

Rules require you to verify a game's determination order or Certificate of Registration before processing any transaction for a permitted game.14 Furthermore, you are required to block transactions for prohibited games “without delay” upon receiving direction from the OGAI.15 There is no internal review period, no escalation pause, and no grace window built into either obligation.

The immediate compliance problem is structural: the verification obligation under Rule 19(1) is live from May 1st, 2026, but the OGAI has not yet issued the directions specifying how verification is to be done.

Once the Rule 26 prohibition list goes live, a bank that continues processing transactions for a game on that list - even without receiving a specific OGAI direction - will struggle to maintain a due diligence defence.

The criminal exposure under PROGA is worth noting.16 The Head of Payments, the Chief Compliance Officer, and any senior executive in charge of the relevant part of the business at the time of an offence are personally liable - subject only to a defence of no knowledge or documented due diligence. Check whether your D&O insurance covers this exposure. Most criminal liability exclusions will apply.

If you are an investor or board member: There is no nuanced regulatory risk in this sector anymore. A product is either permitted or prohibited. Investment due diligence must include a Rule 9 analysis of every product in the target's portfolio, an assessment of re-determination risk in the product roadmap, and a review of the target's financial intermediary arrangements.17

PROGA makes this a board-level issue. Every person in charge of and responsible for the relevant part of the business is personally liable, subject to a defence of documented due diligence and lack of knowledge.18 Independent directors and non-executive directors not involved in actual decision-making are expressly excluded from this exposure - but executive directors and C-suite managers with oversight of gaming product lines are not. Board minutes and compliance briefings from before May 1 will matter enormously if liability is contested after it.

If you are an advertiser, celebrity, or influencer: PROGA prohibits any advertisement that directly or indirectly promotes or induces participation in an online money game.19 The Act's definition of advertisement cross-refers to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019 - which captures audio, visual, digital, and social media content. A lifestyle post featuring a gaming app can constitute an indirect promotion. Ongoing ambassador contracts and social media arrangements tied to gaming products need immediate legal review for termination rights and continuing obligations.

Footnotes

1 https://www.meity.gov.in/documents/act-and-policies/promotion-and-regulation-of-online-gaming-act-2025-and-its-corrigenda-kTMxQjMtQWa?pageTitle=Promotion-and-Regulation-of-Online-Gaming-Act,-2025-and-its-Corrigenda

2 https://www.meity.gov.in/static/uploads/2025/10/8a7f103cefc68ed8aaa2ebc9a2ed7c13.pdf

3 https://www.meity.gov.in/static/uploads/2026/04/7e0b02d37fd07f81fa48578a9996aa85.pdf

4 The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022

5 The Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Amendment Rules, 2023 proposed a co-regulatory verification regime through MeitY-recognised self-regulatory bodies. No such body was registered before PROGA superseded this framework.

6 Rule 9 of the Rules.

7 Section 2(j) of the PROGA.

8 Rule 10(2) of the Rules.

9 Rule 11 of the Rules.

10 https://www.meity.gov.in/static/uploads/2025/10/18bae7782749f36ebb062fdb0b2607ea.pdf

11 Rule 20 of the Rules.

12 Rule 26 of the Rules.

13 Rule 12(1)(a)(v) of the Rules.

14 Rule 19(1) of the Rules.

15 Rule 19(2) of the Rules

16 Section 5, 9 and 11 of PROGA.

17 Rule 19 of the Rules.

18 Section 11 of PROGA.

19 Section 6 of PROGA.

https://ksandk.com/

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.