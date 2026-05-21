The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) has notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (“Rules”) (click here) on April 22, 2026.

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Background

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) has notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (“Rules”) (click here) on April 22, 2026. The Rules come into force on May 01, 2026, operationalize the framework contemplated under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 (the “Act”) (click here). The Rules establish the institutional and procedural architecture for regulation of online games in India, including the constitution of a dedicated regulator, the framework for classification and registration of online games, compliance and enforcement procedures, and user protection obligations for online gaming service providers.

Establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India

The Rules operationalise the Online Gaming Authority of India (the “Authority”), which is envisaged under Section 8 of the Act. The Rules also establish a two-tier appellate mechanism and place certain duties on the online gaming service providers (“service providers”) to ensure user safety. The Authority will comprise a chairperson and six members, to be nominated by the Secretary of the relevant ministry or department. A government officer not below the rank of Director will serve as the Secretary to the Authority, and the Central Government may appoint such officers and employees as may be required for its functioning. The Authority’s head office will be located in the National Capital Territory of Delhi as an attached office of MeitY, and it is expected to function, as far as practicable, as a digital office.

The Authority has been given broad regulatory and supervisory powers, including the power to:

maintain and publish lists of (i) online games determined to be online money games; and (ii) online games that have been determined or registered; inquire into complaints relating to online games; issue directions or orders to persons involved in offering, organising, facilitating, advertising, or processing financial transactions in relation to online games; issue guidelines and codes of practice; hear appeals from decisions of service providers on user grievances; andissue advisories in furtherance of the objectives of the Act.

The Authority is also expected to coordinate with financial institutions, law enforcement agencies and other regulators, and to assist the Central Government in implementing the Act.

Framework for Determination of Online Games

Part III of the Rules sets out the framework for determination of online games. Under this process, the Authority may examine and classify an online game as one of the following: (i) an online money game; (ii) an online social game; or (iii) an e-sport.

When is determination required?

The Rules do not require all online games to undergo determination in all cases.

E-sports must mandatorily undergo determination. Other online games may be subject to determination where: (i) the Authority acts suo motu; (ii) the Central Government notifies that a category of online social games must undergo determination, having regard to the nature, volume or value of financial transactions or fund authorisations involved; or (iii) an online game provider applies for determination.

If, following determination, a game is classified as an online money game, the Authority may initiate action under the Act.

Factors considered by the Authority

In determining the category of an online game, the Authority may examine factors such as:

whether payment of money or other stakes is required at any stage of the game; whether users have an expectation of monetary gain or other enrichment; the use of funds collected; the structure and operation of the revenue model; and the manner in which rewards, benefits or in-game assets are transferred, redeemed, monetised, or used outside the game environment.

The Authority may also review the game’s technical architecture, gameplay mechanics, user interface and other relevant features, and may seek technical or expert evaluation where required.

Procedure and timelines

Where the Authority initiates determination suo motu, it must issue a notice to the service provider setting out the grounds and provide a reasonable opportunity to respond. Where determination is sought by application, the Authority may call for additional information or return the application if it is incomplete. The Rules prescribe a 90 day timeline for determination. A determination remains valid unless the service provider changes the relevant features of the game, in which case a fresh determination may be required. The Authority may also revisit a determination based on a complaint from a ministry or department, or on a suo motu basis where it suspects that the game has been modified.

Registration of online games

Part IV of the Rules deals with the registration of online games. The Rules do not mandate compulsory registration for all online games. Registration is mandatory only for specified categories, most notably e-sports. The registration process is linked to determination, and an application for determination may be followed by registration where applicable.

Government’s power to require registration

The Central Government may require registration of an online game having regard to public-interest considerations, including: (i) the risk of harm to users; (ii) the nature of the outcome or potential public detriment; (iii) the scale of user participation; (iv) the extent of financial transactions or fund authorisations permitted; (v) the country of origin or head office of the service provider; and (vi) other relevant factors. In addition, an online social game may be directed to obtain registration after determination.

Registration validity and cancellation

A registration certificate will be issued digitally and will remain valid for 10 (ten) years, unless otherwise suspended or cancelled. A registration may be suspended or cancelled in circumstances including where:

the game has changed such that it may now be classified as an online money game; the service provider has repeatedly failed to comply with legal requirements; an e-sport has lost recognition under the National Sports Governance Act; the service provider made a false or incorrect statement in its application; the service provider has failed to pay an imposed penalty; or there is any other violation of applicable laws or rules.

Following registration, the service provider must prominently display the determination or registration status on the relevant website, app or other computer resource through which the game is offered. The Rules also prohibit an online social game from advertising itself as such unless it has been determined not to be an online money game.

Enforcement, investigations and penalties

Part V of the Rules sets out the enforcement framework. The Authority may initiate proceedings suo motu or on receipt of a complaint for contravention or non-compliance. A notice must be issued to the service provider specifying the alleged contravention and calling for a response. The proceedings will ordinarily be conducted online, unless physical presence is considered necessary. The Authority may also direct investigation by an authorised officer or class of officers. The Rules prescribe a 90 (ninety)-day timeline for conclusion of such proceedings from the date of receipt of complaint. Notably, proceedings may continue even if the service provider does not appear.

In determining the quantum of penalty, the Authority may consider factors such as: (i) the damage caused; (ii) steps taken to mitigate the harm; (iii) loss suffered; (iv) recurrence of non-compliance; and (v) other surrounding circumstances. Any penalties recovered are to be credited to the Consolidated Fund of India.

User protection and responsible gaming obligations

The rules call for better user protection by requiring all online games to maintain technical, procedural, operational, behavioural, or system related safeguards. These aim to protect users from any financial, psychological, social, security related or content related risks arising from the game. They also promote responsible online gaming, prevent injury, enhance transparency, enable informed user choice and ensure the integrity and safety of the online gaming environment.

An additional requirement of instating age verification or age gating mechanisms has been put in place along with other protective measures such as imposition of time limits, allowing for parental control, providing mechanisms for user reporting, counselling support and integrity monitoring tools.

The Rules provide a two-tier grievance and appeal framework: (i) user complaints must first be addressed through the service provider’s internal grievance redressal mechanism; and (ii) if unresolved, the matter may be escalated to the Authority, and thereafter to the appellate authority.

Conclusion

The Rules mark an important step in operationalising India’s online gaming framework under the 2025 Act. By establishing a dedicated regulator, prescribing a determination and registration process, and setting out enforcement and user-protection requirements, the Rules provide significantly greater clarity on how the regime will function in practice. At the same time, they signal a more interventionist regulatory approach, particularly in relation to games involving financial stakes, monetisable rewards or user harm concerns. Online gaming businesses should therefore assess their offerings, compliance architecture and platform safeguards against the new framework at an early stage, particularly ahead of the Rules coming into force

Please find attached a copy of the Rules, here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.