The Promotion And Regulation Of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 – A New Regulatory Architecture For India’s Online Gaming Ecosystem

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) has, on April 22, 2026, notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (“Rules”), which have come into effect on May 1, 2026.

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The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) has, on April 22, 2026, notified the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Rules, 2026 (“Rules”), which have come into effect on May 1, 2026. These Rules have been framed under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, which has been discussed in our earlier newsletter1, and establish a comprehensive regulatory framework for the online gaming sector in India. These Rules aim to address concerns pertaining to consumer protection, legality of gaming formats, financial risks and regulatory fragmentation by introducing a centralised oversight mechanism.

Establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India

At the core of the Rules is the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India (“Authority”) which will function as an attached office of the MeitY and will operate as a digital office in order to supervise the online gaming ecosystem. The Authority is constituted as a multi-ministerial body comprising of representatives from key government departments including electronics and IT, home affairs, finance, information and broadcasting, youth affairs and sports and legal affairs. It has been vested with a wide range of powers including classification (termed as determination under the Rules) of online games, maintenance of public registry, issuance of directions, adjudication of complaints, coordination with financial and enforcement agencies and issuance of compliance guidelines and codes of conduct. This institutional structure indicates the Government’s intent to regulate online gaming through an integrated, wholistic and cross-sectoral approach.

Determination of Online Games

The Rules introduce the concept of “determination” under which the Authority will assess whether a particular game qualifies as an online money game or a permissible online social game/e-sport. In making this determination, the Authority may consider factors such as the presence of entry fees, deposits, wagering elements, expectation of monetary rewards, revenue models and transferability of in-game benefits, rewards or assets. The determination process can be done both through an application or suo-motu by the Authority itself and should ideally be done within a ninety-day period. Importantly, such determination is specific to each game and service provider which helps prevent blanket classification and requires granular regulatory scrutiny. Further, such determination order remains valid unless and until the online game is modified by the service provider in a manner that affects the facilitation of payments or authorisation of funds for participation in or to access such game.

Registration Framework for Online Social Games and E-Sports

The Rules also introduce a registration regime, however, registration is not mandatory across the board and becomes applicable only in specified circumstances, including where the Central Government notifies categories of games requiring registration based on risk factors such as user harm, scale of participation, financial exposure and country of origin of the service provider. Further, e-sports are mandated to be registered, and online money games are explicitly prohibited from being registered or recognised. The certificate of registration granted under the Rules are granted on a per-game basis and is valid for a period of up to ten years.

User Protection and Responsible Gaming Measures

From a user protection standpoint, the Rules impose robust obligations on online gaming service providers which include implementation of “user safety features” such as age verification mechanisms, parental controls, time limits, user reporting, grievance redressal systems and counselling support. These safeguards are intended to reduce financial, psychological and social harms associated with gaming and to encourage responsible user participation. Additionally, service providers are required to establish effective grievance redressal mechanisms with escalation pathways to the Authority and further appeal to an appellate authority2.

Financial Transactions and Data Governance

The regulatory framework extends beyond game operators to payment facilitators and financial intermediaries. Banks, payment gateways and other entities that held enable transactions must verify the registration status or determination order of a game before facilitating payments. In cases involving online money games, the Authority may direct financial institutions to suspend or block transactions. Further, service providers are required to adhere to data retention obligations, maintain transparency in operations and ensure that information relating to gameplay, users and transactions is preserved.

Enforcement and Penalties

Enforcement under the Rules is structured through a detailed adjudicatory framework. The Authority is empowered to investigate non-compliance, impose penalties, suspend or cancel registrations and prohibit the offering of specific games. While the enforcement powers are broad the regulatory framework ensures procedural safeguards by mandating requisite notices to be sent to the service provider along with an opportunity to be heard and thereby passing reasoned orders. Further, while determining the penalty the Authority is required to consider a number of factors including user harm, unfair gains, duration of default, repeated violations amongst others.

Impact on Stakeholders

For online gaming service providers, the Rules signal a transition to a heavily regulated environment that requires substantial compliance. Operators will have to reassess their game design, revenue models, advertising strategies and user engagement to align with the determination framework and avoid classification as an online money game. Platforms hosting multiple games may face increased administrative burdens due to game-specific determination and registration requirements. However, the Rules also bring in regulatory clarity which may benefit compliant operators by legitimising their offerings and reducing legal uncertainty.

For users, the Rules enhance protection and transparency. The emphasis on safety features, grievance redressal and transparency obligations will provide users with clearer information, improve user trust and help mitigate harms associated with addictive or exploitative gaming practices. However, increased compliance costs for operators may be passed down to users, potentially affecting pricing or accessibility.

Financial institutions and payment intermediaries have also been brought under the regulatory regime. Their obligation to verify regulatory status of games before processing transactions introduces additional due diligence burdens and may also require integration with regulatory databases or real-time verification systems. This could potentially lead to more cautious engagements with gaming platforms particularly those involving monetary stakes.

Conclusion

The Rules are a step towards formal regulation of India’s online gaming industry. By combining classification mechanisms, registration requirements, user protection safeguards, financial controls and enforcement power, the Rules seek to strike a balance between innovation and accountability while also creating a centralised and coordinated framework. The long-term success will depend on the practical implementation and industry adaptation, but the Rules undoubtedly signal the beginning of a more mature and regulated gaming sector in India.

Footnotes

1. https://lexcounsel.in/newsletters/from-fantasy-to-reality-end-of-online-money-gaming-industry-in-india/

2. Appellate Authority has been defined under the Rules as “the Secretary to the Government of India in the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology.”

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