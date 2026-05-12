Regulating User-Generated News In India: Analysing The Centre’s Proposal To Expand The IT Rules, 2021

India’s digital regulatory framework is once again at a turning point. The Central Government has proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules”), signalling a significant expansion of State oversight over online content.

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Introduction

India’s digital regulatory framework is once again at a turning point. The Central Government has proposed amendments to the Information Technology (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 (“IT Rules”), signalling a significant expansion of State oversight over online content.

While the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) has characterised the proposed amendments as “clarificatory”, their practical impact appears far more substantive. The amendments may fundamentally alter the relationship between social media users, intermediaries, and the State by extending regulatory obligations beyond professional digital news publishers to individuals who create, share, repost, or circulate news and current affairs content online.

The proposal arrives amid growing concerns regarding misinformation, fake news, AI-generated content, and the virality of unverified information across digital platforms. However, it simultaneously raises critical constitutional and regulatory questions concerning freedom of speech, intermediary liability, executive oversight, and the limits of online regulation in India.

The proposed framework must therefore be examined not merely as a procedural amendment, but as part of India’s broader shift towards intensified digital governance.

Existing Legal Framework Under the IT Rules, 2021

The IT Rules, 2021 were issued under the powers conferred by the Information Technology Act, 2000 (“IT Act”) and substantially transformed India’s intermediary liability and digital media regulation framework.

Broadly, the Rules are divided into distinct regulatory segments:

Part II: Due Diligence by Intermediaries

Part II imposes compliance obligations on intermediaries, including:

Social media platforms;

Messaging services;

Online marketplaces;

Internet service providers; and

Other digital intermediaries.

These obligations include:

Appointment of grievance officers;

Timely removal of unlawful content;

Compliance with government and court orders;

Traceability obligations for significant social media intermediaries; and

Publication of compliance reports.

Most importantly, compliance with these obligations is directly linked to the intermediary safe harbour protection available under Section 79 of the IT Act.

Under Section 79, intermediaries are exempt from liability for third-party content hosted on their platforms, provided they observe due diligence requirements and do not knowingly facilitate unlawful activity.

Part III: Regulation of Digital News and OTT Platforms

Part III governs:

Publishers of news and current affairs content; and

Online curated content platforms (OTT services).

It introduces:

A Code of Ethics;

Self-regulatory mechanisms;

Grievance redressal structures; and

Government oversight through an Inter-Departmental Committee (“IDC”).

Until now, Part III has primarily applied to organised digital publishers and media entities rather than ordinary users of social media platforms.

This distinction between “publisher” and “user” has been central to the structure of India’s digital media regulation regime.

Key Proposed Amendments

Expansion of Part III to User-Generated News Content

The most consequential proposal is the expansion of Part III to potentially include non-publisher individuals who disseminate news or current affairs content online.

The implication is substantial. Individuals posting political commentary, sharing news updates, reposting journalistic material, or circulating current affairs content on social media platforms may become subject to a framework originally designed for professional digital publishers.

This marks a potential shift from platform-centric regulation to user-centric regulation.

Notably, the proposal does not presently provide clear thresholds distinguishing:

Casual users;

Citizen journalists;

Influencers;

Independent commentators; and

Organised digital media entities.

The absence of definitional clarity could create considerable regulatory uncertainty.

Proposed Rule 3(4): Mandatory Compliance with Government Directions

Another significant amendment is the introduction or strengthening of Rule 3(4), which would require intermediaries to comply with government-issued directions, advisories, and guidelines.

This assumes importance because intermediary immunity under Section 79 of the IT Act is conditional upon adherence to due diligence obligations.

Consequently:

Failure to comply with executive directions may jeopardise safe harbour protections;

Platforms may face direct exposure to civil or criminal liability; and

Intermediaries may increasingly adopt risk-averse moderation policies.

In practice, this could incentivise aggressive takedown mechanisms and automated moderation practices.

Expanded Data Retention Obligations

The amendments also clarify that data retention obligations under the IT Rules operate in addition to obligations arising under other applicable laws.

This potentially strengthens compliance burdens under:

Criminal procedure laws;

National security frameworks;

Investigatory requirements; and

Sectoral regulatory obligations.

The move aligns with the broader trend towards increased State access to digital records and platform data.

Enhanced Powers of the Inter-Departmental Committee

The proposed amendments further expand the authority of the IDC by enabling it to examine matters referred directly by the Ministry, even in the absence of user complaints.

This represents a notable increase in executive oversight over digital content governance.

Previously, the IDC’s role was more complaint-driven. The revised framework could permit proactive governmental scrutiny of online content.

Legal and Constitutional Implications

Blurring the Distinction Between Publishers and Users

One of the most significant legal consequences of the proposed amendments is the erosion of the traditional distinction between institutional publishers and ordinary users. Historically, media regulation frameworks imposed heightened responsibilities on professional publishers because they exercise editorial control, maintain organisational structures, and operate commercially. Applying comparable obligations to individual users may create disproportionate regulatory exposure for ordinary online participation.

The proposal therefore raises a foundational question: At what point does a social media user become a “publisher” for regulatory purposes? Without precise statutory definitions, the framework risks overbreadth and inconsistent enforcement.

Implications for Freedom of Speech Under Article 19(1)(a)

The proposed amendments must also be assessed against the constitutional guarantee of freedom of speech and expression under Article 19(1)(a) of the Constitution of India. The Supreme Court has repeatedly recognised the internet as a vital medium for democratic participation and expression.

In Shreya Singhal v. Union of India (2015), the Supreme Court struck down Section 66A of the IT Act on grounds of vagueness and chilling effect, while simultaneously reaffirming the importance of intermediary protections under Section 79.

The present proposal may revive similar constitutional concerns, particularly regarding:

Vagueness in determining regulated content;

Chilling effects on lawful speech;

Over-censorship by intermediaries;

Excessive executive discretion; and

Lack of procedural safeguards.

Users may increasingly self-censor if ordinary political commentary or news-sharing activity carries potential regulatory consequences.

While combating misinformation is undeniably a legitimate State objective, restrictions on speech must continue to satisfy the constitutional standards of necessity, proportionality, and reasonableness under Article 19(2).

Impact on Intermediaries and Digital Platforms

Increased Compliance and Moderation Burdens

Intermediaries are likely to face substantially enhanced compliance obligations if the amendments are implemented. Given the linkage between safe harbour protection and compliance with government directives, platforms may respond through:

More aggressive content moderation;

Expanded automated filtering systems;

Faster takedown timelines;

Increased monitoring of user-generated content; and

Restrictive enforcement policies.

This may especially affect smaller platforms that lack sophisticated moderation infrastructure. The proposal could also accelerate the trend towards “private censorship”, where platforms remove potentially contentious content pre-emptively to avoid regulatory exposure.

Impact on Citizen Journalism and Independent Media

The amendments may disproportionately affect:

Independent journalists;

Citizen reporters;

Political commentators;

Social media creators; and

Alternative digital news ecosystems.

India’s digital landscape has increasingly enabled decentralised journalism and real-time dissemination of public-interest information.

An expansive regulatory framework without carefully tailored safeguards could inadvertently discourage independent digital reporting and public participation.

Concerns Regarding Executive Oversight and Due Process

The expansion of IDC powers raises broader concerns regarding transparency and accountability in digital governance. Key concerns include:

Limited judicial oversight;

Broad executive discretion;

Potential opacity in decision-making;

Lack of independent appellate mechanisms; and

Unclear procedural safeguards for affected users.

In digital regulation regimes globally, concerns regarding State influence over online discourse have increasingly centred on procedural fairness rather than merely substantive restrictions.

The legitimacy of any regulatory framework will therefore depend significantly on:

Transparency;

Proportionality;

Institutional independence; and

Availability of effective remedies.

The Global Context: India’s Expanding Digital Governance Model

The proposed amendments are consistent with a broader global trend towards stronger regulation of digital intermediaries and online content. Comparable developments include:

The European Union’s Digital Services Act (DSA);

The United Kingdom’s Online Safety framework;

Australia’s misinformation regulation proposals; and

Platform accountability measures across multiple jurisdictions.

However, unlike some international models that incorporate independent oversight structures and detailed procedural safeguards, India’s framework remains significantly executive-driven. This distinction may become increasingly relevant in future constitutional and judicial scrutiny.

Conclusion

The proposed amendments to the IT Rules, 2021 represent a potentially transformative moment in India’s digital regulatory landscape. By extending regulatory scrutiny beyond institutional publishers to user-generated news and current affairs content, the Government appears to be moving towards a far more expansive model of digital governance.

While the objectives of combating misinformation, improving accountability, and strengthening online safety are legitimate, the proposed framework also raises serious concerns regarding:

Freedom of speech;

Regulatory overbreadth;

Intermediary liability;

Executive overreach; and

Procedural fairness.

The ultimate sustainability of the framework will depend on whether India can maintain an appropriate constitutional balance between regulation and liberty.

Digital regulation cannot operate effectively if it undermines the democratic values it seeks to protect. As India’s internet governance regime continues to evolve, ensuring transparency, proportionality, accountability, and protection of lawful expression will remain central to the legitimacy of any future regulatory framework.

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The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.