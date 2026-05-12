Online Gaming Update

India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) has recently proposed the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India (the “Authority”) under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, thereby seeking to create a dedicated national regulator for the sector for the first time.

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India’s Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (“MeitY”) has recently proposed the establishment of the Online Gaming Authority of India (the “Authority”) under the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025, thereby seeking to create a dedicated national regulator for the sector for the first time. Last year, the Indian government prohibited the offering, operation, facilitation, advertisement or promotion of online money games, along with financial transactions. However, e-sports and online social games have been permitted.

The Authority will, among others, determine whether a title qualifies as an online money game, maintain a National Online Social Games and E-sports Registry, and issue binding codes of practice. It will operate as a digital-first body with headquarters in the National Capital Region (New Delhi).

Key implications:

E-sports given formal recognition as a distinct skill-based category by separating them from money games. Early-stage gaming startups gain meaningful regulatory clarity which should enable them to fund raise. Investors and global brands can approach the Authority (once established) for grievance redressal and compliance-related matters.

Open questions remain around the financial treatment of e-sports earnings, formal team registration pathways and player protection, as the framework is still evolving. Nevertheless, the signal from the government is clear, i.e., growth of e-sports will be encouraged, but only within a framework that prioritizes accountability and consumer safeguards.

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