Introduction

The Indian hospitality sector has undergone a significant transformation over the past two decades. Foreign capital flows have matured considerably, moving away from opportunistic single-asset investments towards sophisticated platform and portfolio strategies underpinned by disciplined governance frameworks and contractual protections. A successful outcome is typically determined not by market optimism alone, but by the rigorous integration of legal structuring with operational execution.

This article seeks to equip foreign investors, operators and their advisors with a transactional overview of the sector. It addresses market dynamics, prevailing operating models, regulatory considerations and the practical risks that characterise cross-border participation in India's hospitality landscape. The underlying thesis is straightforward: hospitality must be assessed simultaneously as both a real estate asset class and as a regulated operating business. How these two dimensions interact, and are managed through legal agreements and day-to-day compliance, largely determines investment outcomes.

Khaitan & Co hosted the webinar titled "Hospitality – Investing in India" to provide foreign investors, operators and their advisors with a transaction-focused overview of the Indian hospitality sector, recent regulatory considerations, and practical execution issues that commonly arise in India. The webinar can be viewed here Hospitality | Investing in India

The Indian Market: Opportunity and Complexity

Demand Dynamics

The Indian hospitality market is fundamentally domestic-led, a structural advantage that distinguishes it from tourism-dependent markets in the region. Demand is anchored by multiple segments: business travel, weekend leisure, pilgrimage tourism and event-driven activity. This diversification provides resilience. Occupancy levels have remained broadly stable across many markets over recent years, reflecting a durable demand base rather than cyclical recovery phenomena.

Weddings and meetings, incentives, conferences and exhibitions (MICE) activity represent a particular strength. For upscale and luxury assets with strong event infrastructure and food and beverage capability, MICE demand can create material volatility in occupancy and profitability, often generating sharp peaks that differentiate performance across the cycle.

Infrastructure expansion (particularly airport development and highway connectivity) is extending branded hotel development beyond the major metros into Tier-II and Tier-III markets, a shift that has accelerated operating and development activity in secondary locations.

Supply Landscape and Investment Headroom

India's accommodation supply remains fragmented and heavily concentrated in the unorganised sector. Unbranded and unorganised inventory materially exceeds organised branded supply. Comparative analysis with regional peers, including China, reveals that branded penetration in India remains relatively low by international standards. This structural gap between unbranded existing stock and the branded, standardised supply that international operators and institutional investors typically seek, creates a multi-decade opportunity for conversions, consolidation and new platform development.

Foreign capital has re-entered the sector in a more mature form. The emphasis has shifted from yield-chasing single acquisitions towards asset-light models, platform aggregation and disciplined downside protection mechanisms. This maturation has been accompanied by greater institutional participation and a heightened focus on governance, contractual discipline and reporting frameworks.

Operating Models: The Architecture of Outcomes

In India, operating models are far more than commercial labels or branding choices. They represent the fundamental allocation of control, cash flows, capex obligations, liability and dispute risk between the owner and operator. Model selection is therefore outcome-determinative.

Management Model

The management model remains the most prevalent operating structure in India. Under this arrangement, the owner typically owns the underlying real estate asset and bears the funding obligations. These include capital expenditure, furniture, fixtures and equipment (FF&E) reserves and, where contractually required, working capital support during stressed operating scenarios.

The operator manages day-to-day operations under its brand and systems. A critical but often underappreciated feature of Indian management structures is employment allocation: employees are customarily on the rolls of the owner entity, not the operator. This has direct and material implications for employment law compliance, statutory benefits, labour dispute liability and related regulatory obligations.

Negotiation in management arrangements typically focuses on budget approval and control mechanisms, the scope and timing of capex obligations (particularly FF&E cycles), performance test frameworks, cure rights and clearly articulated downside scenarios including orderly transition and business continuity planning. These provisions deserve granular attention because they directly determine how the parties navigate stress and exit.

Franchise Model

The franchise model is growing in relevance and uptake. Here, the owner operates the hotel while licensing the brand, reservation systems, distribution network and loyalty platform. Contractual emphasis shifts towards brand protection, audit rights, quality assurance mechanisms and enforcement rights. The operator bears a larger share of operational and employment risk, while the brand's principal concern remains reputational risk management. This concern is typically addressed through robust standards, systematic inspection frameworks and defined termination rights.

Franchise models require careful consideration of intellectual property boundaries, permitted uses of brand assets, control over consumer-facing marketing and the mechanics of post-termination de-branding, including control of online listings, website domains and reservation channels.

Revenue Share Models

Revenue share models are growing but require meticulous drafting. Commercial outcomes depend substantially on how "revenue" is defined and calculated. Recurring disputes arise in relation to the treatment of online travel agencies (OTAs), service charges, deposits and refunds, loyalty programme impacts and the allocation of pass-through items such as taxes and utility cost escalations. The contractual definition of "revenue" must be sufficiently granular to avoid costly disputes over fundamental calculations.

Lease and Emerging Hybrid Models

Traditional lease models remain selective in India. While leases may provide rent certainty in specific contexts, they are less prevalent than in mature markets and do not always align with the asset-light strategies pursued by many international operators.

Emerging models deserve mention. "Manchise" arrangements blend management and franchise characteristics and require careful delineation of operator responsibilities and brand control. Master franchising structures introduce multi-tier complexity and raise particular questions around sub-franchisee compliance, brand consistency and liability allocation. Branded residences and digital distribution arrangements introduce additional considerations relating to data access, cyber risk, fee mechanics and post-termination transition rights.

Intellectual Property Protection Across All Models

The preservation of intellectual property rights is a recurring necessity across all operating models. The documentation should clearly address the scope of brand and systems licences, the scope of permitted uses, ownership of locally developed marketing materials, and post-termination requirements. These provisions must be sufficiently detailed to prevent ambiguity and to support enforcement in the event of dispute or operator default.

Regulatory and Operational Hurdles

Approvals, Licensing and Critical Path Items

In India, procurement of approvals and licences frequently forms the critical path in hotel projects and transactions. Hotels require multiple municipal and state licences, and the regimes governing these vary significantly by jurisdiction. Delay in licence procurement, particularly liquor licences, which can require months or years in certain states, can materially disrupt operational timelines and cashflow. Due diligence should specifically address the approval landscape and should identify and sequence critical path items early.

Capital Intensity and Financing

The hospitality industry is materially capital intensive. Financing availability and the cost of capital are therefore central commercial considerations in any transaction. The grant of "infrastructure" status and its linked financing advantages apply only in limited contexts and require careful assessment on a project-by-project basis. Due diligence should clarify whether a given project qualifies and, if so, should verify the stability and transferability of that status through change of control scenarios.

Cross-Border Fee Structures and Withholding Obligations

Royalties and brand, system and reservation fees create withholding obligations and can give rise to operational cashflow friction if contracts do not clearly allocate responsibility for gross-up calculations, documentation, timing and dispute resolution mechanisms. The Reserve Bank of India imposes strict requirements around remittance of foreign exchange and documentation of cross-border payments. Contracts should be explicit about whether fees are gross or net, whether the payor or payee bears withholding tax, and what documentation must support each remittance.

Tax Incentives and Clawback Risk

Certain states or zones offer tax incentives, which may be material to project economics. Diligence must test eligibility criteria, adherence to project milestones, transferability of benefits through change of control, and potential clawback risk (where incentives must be repaid if project milestones are not met or if ownership changes). Tax incentive clauses frequently impose conditions that are easy to overlook and expensive to violate.

Repatriation and Exchange Control Compliance

India permits repatriation of funds subject to the exchange control framework administered by the Reserve Bank of India. However, repatriation and exit execution are materially influenced by the maintenance of a clean and auditable compliance trail from entry through to exit. Non-compliance at entry or during the holding period, even if commercially immaterial, can surface at exit and can delay or disrupt repatriation. A disciplined approach to compliance documentation throughout the investment lifecycle is therefore an exit planning matter.

Skilled Workforce Availability

The availability of skilled hospitality workforce remains a practical constraint in certain markets. Staffing quality, training systems and retention directly affect both brand delivery and financial performance, particularly for international operators with standardised systems and service expectations. This is an operational rather than purely legal risk, but it is material to downside scenarios and should be assessed as part of transaction due diligence.

The Foreign Investment Framework

Caps and Automatic Approval

Foreign direct investment of up to 100 percent is permitted in hotels and tourism under the automatic route, meaning Government approval is not required for the investment itself (subject to certain exceptions noted below). However, this apparent simplicity masks important limitations and compliance obligations.

Real Estate Characterisation Risk

Investment structures should be carefully designed to avoid being characterised as prohibited "real estate business" under the applicable foreign direct investment framework. The distinction between permitted hospitality investment and prohibited real estate activity can be subtle and depends on the nature of activities undertaken. An investment that is structured as a hospitality operating business but that is operationally inert, or that is primarily holding and developing land for future sale, may be at risk of recharacterization. Structuring advice should specifically address this risk.

Land Border Restrictions

Investments connected to countries sharing a land border with India may require prior Government approval depending on beneficial ownership and control. This overlay should be identified early in the structuring process to avoid execution delays. It is not uncommon for investors with complex ownership structures or with stakeholders in land-border jurisdictions to discover beneficial ownership issues late in the transaction, resulting in approval delays or transaction restructuring.

Valuation and Pricing Rules

Foreign investment must comply with applicable pricing rules for issuances and transfers and should be supported by appropriate valuation approaches. These rules are designed to prevent under-pricing or overpricing in transactions. Valuation methodologies should be documented contemporaneously and should be supportable by reference to independent data or comparable transactions.

Reserve Bank of India Reporting

Reserve Bank of India reporting requirements must be completed accurately and in a timely manner. These requirements include initial notification of inflows, periodic reporting of fund utilisation, and notification of outflows and repatriations. Non-compliance or delayed compliance can create audit exposure and can complicate future remittances.

Assured Returns and Exit Structures

Transaction structures that effectively provide assured exits or assured returns must be approached with caution. These structures may trigger exchange control restrictions and may be characterised as contravening the prohibition on guaranteed returns. Structuring should ensure that exit mechanics and return profiles remain compliant with exchange control rules and related regulatory restrictions.

Multi-Asset Platforms and Historic Compliance

Downstream investments are common in multi-asset hotel platforms. Disciplined documentation and reporting are essential because historic non-compliances frequently surface at the time of divestment and can delay or disrupt exit timelines. This reinforces the importance of maintaining auditable compliance trails from entry onwards.

Entry Routes and Governance

The entry route selected, whether wholly-owned subsidiary, joint venture, minority investment or majority acquisition, carries distinct governance, compliance and dispute implications.

Wholly-Owned Subsidiaries

Wholly-owned subsidiaries are commonly used for operator market entry because they provide governance control, allow standardisation of contracting and compliance across the portfolio, and provide stronger protection for intellectual property and brand systems. This structure is particularly favourable where the foreign investor is an international operator seeking to establish or expand its presence in India.

Joint Ventures

Joint ventures are frequently used where an Indian partner contributes land access, approvals capability, pipeline development or market relationships, while the foreign party contributes brand, operating systems and hospitality management expertise. Governance and exit design are central to successful joint venture outcomes. The negotiation of reserved matters, exit mechanisms, deadlock resolution and dispute escalation clauses deserves careful attention. Many joint venture disputes arise not from disagreement over operating matters but from ambiguity over governance, decision-making and exit rights.

Minority Private Equity Investments

Minority private equity investments rely heavily on contractual governance protections: reserved matters, reporting rights, audit rights and safeguards against operational liability and related-party leakage. The enforceability and practicality of these rights should be assessed at entry. In some jurisdictions or with certain counterparties, contractual protections may prove difficult to enforce, and this risk should be explicitly assessed.

Acquisitions and Asset Transfers

Majority share acquisitions preserve contractual and licensing continuity but may transfer historic liabilities to the acquirer. Asset acquisitions allow selective assumption of liabilities but often involve practical complexities including third-party consents, employee transfers, regulatory approvals, licensing continuity and stamp duty considerations. Each route has distinct risk profiles, and the selection should be driven by a detailed understanding of the historic compliance and liability position of the target.

Key Risks in Transactional Diligence

Transactional diligence should focus on areas that frequently determine downside outcomes: title and access issues, construction delays and cost overruns, financing and enforcement risks (including insolvency-linked outcomes), labour compliance, health and safety exposure, and data and cyber security risks.

Title and Physical Access

Title issues and practical access to the property are foundational risks. In India, properties may be subject to competing claims, encumbrances or restrictions that are not immediately apparent from title searches. Physical access may be dependent on rights granted by third parties or may be subject to restrictions (such as restrictions on modification or expansion). These issues should be thoroughly investigated.

Construction, Capex and Cost Overruns

Construction delays and cost overruns are endemic in Indian hospitality development. Budget discipline and change control mechanisms should be documented contractually. The allocation of cost overrun risk (between owner, operator and lender) should be clearly delineated.

Financing and Enforcement

Financing availability and the enforceability of lender remedies are central to stress scenarios. The structure of secured facilities should be understood, and the practical enforceability of security interests in Indian courts should be assessed. Insolvency outcomes may affect both the operator's ability to perform and the owner's recourse options.

Labour Compliance and Employment Liability

Employment law compliance is a first-order risk in hospitality operations. Hotel operations are labour intensive, and employment regimes vary significantly across Indian states. Common areas of non-compliance include statutory benefits, provident fund contributions, overtime calculations and termination procedures. The operator's historical compliance record should be investigated, and ongoing compliance mechanisms should be documented contractually.

Health, Safety and Environmental Exposure

Health and safety standards, liquor licensing compliance, and food safety standards all carry both operational and legal risk. Environmental compliance, including water and waste management, is increasingly subject to enforcement. These areas should be specifically assessed during due diligence.

Data and Cyber Security

Data and cyber risks have become a first-order risk category for hospitality businesses. Hotels handle guest data, payment information and operational data; they operate reservation systems; and they interface with online travel agencies and distribution partners. Contractual frameworks should allocate responsibility for data handling, vendor controls, audits, breach response and incident communications with sufficient clarity to reduce regulatory exposure and reputational harm. These matters should not be treated as boilerplate.

Substance Over Form: The Hyatt Permanent Establishment Ruling

The Supreme Court's permanent establishment ruling in the Hyatt matter reinforces that authorities now examine practical conduct and control rather than contractual labels. In situations where offshore entities are contractually described as providing oversight but appear operationally involved in practice, the authorities may recharacterize the arrangement and may impose additional tax obligations. Structuring should ensure that contractual and operational reality are aligned.

Building a Successful Investment: Key Takeaways

Several principles emerge from transactional practice in the Indian hospitality sector.

First, the sector remains a growth sector supported by diversified domestic-led demand and expanding travel categories across city, leisure and pilgrimage markets. The macro-outlook is favourable.

Second, a central opportunity lies in India's organised and branded supply gap. This gap supports conversions, consolidation and scalable platform strategies over the medium to long term, and it is a source of competitive advantage for investors and operators who understand local market dynamics.

Third, the selection of operating model is outcome-determinative. It allocates control, funding obligations, capex exposure, brand protection, termination rights and performance mechanisms differently across management, franchise, revenue share and lease structures. Model selection should be driven by a detailed understanding of the investor's risk appetite, operational capability and exit objectives.

Fourth, a successful investment outcome requires disciplined compliance with foreign direct investment regulations and attendant reporting requirements, and careful structuring to avoid prohibited real estate characterisation and other regulatory triggers. Compliance is not a post-hoc exercise; it should be built into the structuring from the outset.

Fifth, the completion of a successful transaction is frequently defined by the management of critical path items: approvals and licensing timelines, capex discipline, budgeting controls, lifecycle planning, workforce readiness and robust compliance systems. These matters can materially reduce disruption risk and can preserve both asset value and brand equity.

Sixth, data and cyber compliance should be treated as core contractual and operational issues rather than boilerplate. The potential for regulatory exposure and reputational damage in data breach scenarios is significant and is growing.

Finally, a successful exit is best achieved when repatriation planning and compliance hygiene are built at entry and maintained throughout the investment lifecycle. Clean documentation and auditable reporting from entry through to exit create the conditions for efficient repatriation and avoid the complications that frequently arise when compliance gaps surface at the time of exit.

Conclusion

The outlook for hospitality investment in India remains positive. Demand is diversified, policy is broadly supportive and capital inflows are increasingly institutional. The structural gap between unbranded and branded supply continues to widen, and domestic wealth creation is supporting both leisure and business travel growth.

The successful investors and operators are likely to be those who combine conviction about India's long-term opportunity with disciplined structuring, robust governance and efficient operational execution. They are also those who plan their exit from the outset rather than at the end of the investment cycle. In a sector where outcomes are shaped by the integration of legal architecture with operational reality, this disciplined approach remains the most reliable path to value creation and capital preservation.

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