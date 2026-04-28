Low Power Wireless Access Rules, 2026 Notified

The Ministry of Communications, by way of Notification dated January 20, 2026, has notified the Use of Low Power and Very Low Power Wireless Access System including Radio Local Area Network in Lower 6 GHz Band (Exemption from Licensing Requirement) Rules, 2026 (‘Low Power Wireless Access Rules, 2026’). The Low Power Wireless Access Rules, 2026 exempt wireless equipment used for low power indoor and very low power outdoor wireless access systems, including radio local area networks, operating in the 5925–6425 MHz frequency band from licensing requirements, subject to compliance with specified technical parameters and operational restrictions. These include limits on power spectral density and equivalent isotropic radiated power, restrictions on use in certain environments (such as oil platforms and vehicles), and requirements relating to interference management and equipment type approval.