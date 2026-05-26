Thailand Tightens Telecom Registration, Data, And IP Address Rules To Combat Tech Crime

Thailand’s telecommunications regulator has introduced a range of new compliance obligations for telecom licensees aimed at preventing and suppressing technology crime.

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Thailand’s telecommunications regulator has introduced a range of new compliance obligations for telecom licensees aimed at preventing and suppressing technology crime. On May 15, 2026, the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC) published in the Government Gazette Notification on Measures for Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime No. 2, which amends the original NBTC notification dated August 24, 2025. The amendment derives its authority from the Emergency Decree on Measures for Prevention and Suppression of Technology Crime B.E. 2566 (2023), as amended in 2025, and took effect on May 16, 2026.

SIM Card Registration Cap for Non-Thai Nationals

Persons without Thai nationality are now limited to a maximum of three SIM cards per person per service provider. Identity verification must be done primarily via passport. For those without a passport, acceptable alternatives include travel documents or certificates of identity issued by foreign governments, accompanied by additional Thai government-issued documents, as well as pink ID cards (for persons without Thai nationality) and white ID cards (for persons without registration status). Registration must be done in person at a branch or authorized dealer. Service providers must develop their identity verification systems and obtain NBTC approval before deployment.

SIM Activation Deadline and SIM Box Prohibition

Both Thai and non-Thai service users must activate their registered SIM within 60 days of registration. If they fail to do so, they must re-verify their identity in person before activation, confirming they are the same person who originally registered.

Service providers must prohibit SIM box and gateway devices capable of supporting four or more SIMs from connecting to their mobile networks unless the device has received a license under the Radio Communications Act.

Blacklist Enforcement

Service providers must refuse registration of additional mobile numbers for persons listed on a technology crime-related database maintained by the Royal Thai Police.

IP Address Restrictions

International telecommunications licensees must not use Thai-registered IP addresses to provide services in foreign countries. An exception applies to mobile devices carried abroad by users.

Data Retention Obligations

Service providers must retain the personal data of active users for at least 180 days throughout the service period, and for at least 180 days following contract expiration. The scope of retained data is limited to what is necessary for technology crime proceedings, to be jointly determined by the NBTC Office, the Royal Thai Police, and the licensee.

Key Implications

Telecom operators and mobile virtual network operators (MVNOs) face a significant compliance burden. They must build or update identity verification systems subject to NBTC preapproval, enforce the three-SIM cap for non-Thai users, implement SIM box detection mechanisms, restrict IP address usage, integrate with police blacklist databases, and comply with new data retention timelines.

Foreign nationals and expatriates will face reduced ability to register multiple SIM cards and must present a passport or specified alternative ID in person. Registered SIMs not activated within 60 days will require reverification.

The 180-day post-termination data retention obligation—and the joint determination of retained data scope with police—may raise questions about proportionality and compliance with Thailand’s Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), particularly regarding lawful basis and data minimization.

IoT and enterprise deployments could be affected by the SIM box ban on devices supporting four or more SIMs, unless those devices are properly licensed under the Radio Communications Act.

Next Steps

Telecommunications licensees operating in Thailand should assess their current systems, processes, and contractual arrangements against the new requirements. In particular, licensees should prioritize obtaining NBTC approval for identity verification systems, implementing mechanisms to enforce the SIM registration cap, and reviewing data retention practices to ensure compliance with both the new notification and the PDPA.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.