Thailand Seeks Feedback On Requiring Social Media Platforms To Verify Users And Advertisers

On January 16, 2026, Thailand's Electronic Transactions Committee released for public comment a draft notification that would require social media platforms operating in Thailand to implement identity verification for all user accounts and advertisers, with enhanced scrutiny for high-risk advertising activities. If finalized in its current form, the Notification on Measures to Prevent Technology Crime for Social Media Service Providers would take effect 180 days after publication in the Government Gazette, fundamentally changing how platforms verify users and monetize advertising services.

The public comment period is open through February 2, 2026.

Mandatory User and Advertiser Identity Verification

The draft establishes a universal requirement that all social media service providers implement identity verification measures for every user account. The draft imposes stricter verification obligations for advertisers than for general users. Before publishing any advertisement, platforms must verify the advertiser's identity at a level sufficient to identify the advertiser, unless the advertiser has previously completed verification.

Risk-Based Advertisement Verification

The identification requirements for advertisers will be more stringent in the following cases:

The advertiser has a history of user complaints or has previously violated the platform's terms of service.

The advertisement involves finance, investment, loans, sensitive personal data, or content flagged as potentially involving cybercrime.

The advertisement specifically targets vulnerable groups, such as the elderly or other at-risk demographics.

In such cases, platforms must conduct identity verification using government-issued identification documents and must confirm the accuracy, authenticity, and currency of these documents with the issuing government agencies. Alternatively, platforms may verify identity through an eligible digital identity verification and authentication system provider.

Information Retention

Platforms must retain specific information for each advertiser, including the name of the individual or juristic person and any representatives, government-issued identification documents such as ID cards, passports, or certificates of incorporation, and reachable contact information including addresses and telephone numbers. When a third party pays advertising fees on behalf of an advertiser, platforms must also collect and retain this information for the payer.

Next Steps

Online platforms should assess whether they fall under the scope of "social media platform," and social media platforms should assess their current verification capabilities, identify compliance gaps, and consider submitting comments during the hearing period, which runs through February 2, 2026.

