Regulatory Recalibration: MeitY’s 2026 Amendment To The Compulsory Registration Framework For Electronics Goods

On 10 March 2026, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued Gazette Notification S.O. 1246(E), effecting a substantive amendment to the Electronics and Information Technology Goods...

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I. Introduction and Legislative Background

On 10 March 2026, the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology issued Gazette Notification S.O. 1246(E), effecting a substantive amendment to the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirements for Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021. The amendment was promulgated in exercise of the powers conferred under sub-sections (1) and (2) of Section 16, read with sub-section (3) of Section 25 of the Bureau of Indian Standards Act, 2016 (11 of 2016). The Central Government, being satisfied that such intervention was necessary and expedient in the public interest, directed a reformulation of Paragraph 8 of the Principal Order, which governs the exemption framework for Highly Specialized Equipment.

The Principal Order was originally notified vide S.O. 1248(E) dated 18 March 2021 and has since undergone a series of amendments, most recently by S.O. No. 352 dated 22 January 2026. The present notification constitutes the latest iteration in an ongoing regulatory refinement exercise that reflects Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology evolving posture toward balancing market access with standards compliance.

II. The Amended Paragraph 8:

The new Order updates the criteria for equipment to be classified as Highly Specialized Equipment (HSE), granting exemption from the Compulsory Registration Order (CRO) provided the equipment is manufactured or imported in quantities of less than 100 units per model per year.

To qualify, the equipment must also meet at least one of the following technical requirements:

Three-Phase Power : The equipment is powered by a three-phase power supply.

: The equipment is powered by a three-phase power supply. Current Rating : Equipment is powered by single-phase power with current rating exceeding 16 Ampere.

: Equipment is powered by single-phase power with current rating exceeding 16 Ampere. Large Dimensions : The equipment’s physical size must exceed 1.5 m x 0.8 m.

: The equipment’s physical size must exceed 1.5 m x 0.8 m. Heavy Weight: The unit weight must be greater than 80 Kg.

These criteria, taken together, delineate a class of equipment that is inherently unsuited to consumer-grade standardised testing protocols apparatus typically found in research laboratories, advanced manufacturing environments, and specialised industrial settings. The legislative logic underlying the exemption rests on the recognition that subjecting such equipment to mandatory registration may impose disproportionate compliance burdens without a commensurate public safety benefit.

III. Regulatory Analysis and Legal Implications

The amendment must be read as part of MeitY’s broader strategy to rationalise the compulsory registration architecture without diluting its underlying regulatory objectives. By clarifying and restating Paragraph 8 in its entirety, rather than making piecemeal modifications, the Ministry signals its intention to provide certainty to regulated entities regarding the scope and limits of the HSE exemption.

From a compliance standpoint, entities seeking to avail of this exemption must ensure that their application to MeitY is supported by documentary evidence establishing both the volumetric limitation and the relevant technical classification. A failure to satisfy the conjunctive conditions will result in the equipment remaining subject to the full rigour of the compulsory registration requirements under the Principal Order.

IV. Effective Date and Transitional Considerations

The amendment shall come into force on 15 June 2026. During this period, manufacturers, importers, and distributors of electronics goods that may potentially qualify as HSE are strongly advised to conduct a comprehensive internal audit of their product portfolios against the revised criteria.

V. Strategic Takeaways for Industry Stakeholders

Manufacturing & Import Planning: Companies dealing in specialized industrial, IT, or medical electronic hardware should audit their product lines against these new physical and electrical benchmarks.

Companies dealing in specialized industrial, IT, or medical electronic hardware should audit their product lines against these new physical and electrical benchmarks. Regulatory Relief: This update provides a streamlined compliance path for low-volume, high-specification equipment that may have previously faced hurdles under standard registration requirements.

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