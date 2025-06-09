Anticipated by mid-2027, Singapore will mandate the use of "Nutri-Grade Label" on a wider range of sodium-rich food products, as part of ongoing efforts to improve dietary health by reducing sodium and saturated fat consumption in food products by fostering a healthier consumption habit among the Singaporean public.

The initiative follows the success of Nutri-Grade labeling for beverages in December 2020, which has led to a reduction in the median sugar content of prepackaged drinks from 7.1% in 2017 to 4.6% in September 2023. The success leads to the expansion of Nutri-Gradel labeling upon sodium and saturated fats, to address the high sodium intake among Singaporeans, who consume an average of 3,620mg of sodium daily, which is nearly double the recommended limit of 2,000mg. This leads to health issues including high blood pressure and high cholesterol among Singaporeans.

The Nutri-Grade labeling system will feature 23 sub-categories, each with specific criteria for grading ranging from Grade A (healthier) to Grade D (least healthy) based on sodium, sugar, and saturated fat content. Items listed with Grade D rankings would be subject to advertising restrictions. This structured approach aims to incentivize food reformulation while preserving the diversity of Singapore's culinary landscape.

The scheduled implementation by mid-2027 is intended to provide the food industry with a realistic and practical window to reformulate products and align with the broader national goal of encouraging healthier dietary habits among Singaporeans.

