Foodpanda To Refund Pandapro Subscribers After CCCS Warning Over Misleading Ads

Foodpanda, a food delivery platform was investigated by the Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) over its advertising campaign promoting "unlimited free delivery on all restaurants" with paid Pandapro subscriptions between the period of 1 July 204 to 30 September 2024.

In fact, it was found that Pandapro subscribers only received a S$3 discount on delivery fees, or up to S$6 on selected restaurants. Further, more than 40% of the food orders placed during the campaign period still incurred delivery charges.

Consequently, CCCS determined that Foodpanda had failed to prominently disclose key terms or exclusions, particularly when using claims such as "free", thereby violating transparency requirements.

Foodpanda acknowledged the communication gap, and would be issuing full refunds to affected subscribers. It has also committed to improve clarity in future marketing campaigns.

CCCS issued a formal warning to Foodpanda. The case has since been closed.

