Gambling Laws And Regulations India 2026

Gambling Laws and Regulations associated with India (2026): Prohibition, Federalism and Technology

The way that India generally approaches gambling laws has never been a clear and easy process. It is multi-layered, fragmented, and deeply influenced by constitutional federalism. What makes the current environment interesting as we move into the 2026 is not only the existence of old state-level prohibitions straying away from any forms of gambling, but also the government has taken a decisive and determined effort to move toward regulating, and in certain ways prohibiting online gaming, through the Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025 ("New Act").

Therefore, the current Indian gambling framework encompasses much more than simply determining whether a type of gambling is legal or illegal. It is about constitutional competence, how courts will interpret the difference between 'skill' or 'chance,' how taxes will be assessed going forward, how states are complying with anti-money laundering laws, and increasing executive control over digital platforms. This paper seeks to analyze the current situation related to gambling law in India in 2026-27 by bringing together relevant statutes, Judgments and other related materials as a reference base.

Constitutional Foundation: Why Gambling Is Primarily a State Subject?

Any discussion about gambling law in India must start with the Constitution. The Constitution gives the state governments the right to regulate betting and gambling through Entry 34 of List II (the State List) of the Seventh Schedule. As a result, each state has the power to develop its own approach prohibition, regulation, licensing, or partial acceptance.

A large number of states are still using the Public Gambling Act of 1867, either as it was originally written or with amendments. Some states have created their own specific statutes that govern gambling. Because of this decentralized method for creating laws regarding gambling, a person's ability to gamble legally depends upon where the person lives, this is true even if the person is gambling online.

In addition, Parliament continues to regulate other parts of gambling such as lotteries (which are controlled by the Union List), gambling-related taxes, gambling-related technology, foreign currency, and criminal law. As gambling has become increasingly available online, the tension between the state's right to regulate gambling and Parliament's power to regulate gambling has also increased.

The Traditional Model: Prohibition of Chance, Protection of Skill

State laws on gambling are mostly similar in that they all prohibit gambling, but they provide some exemptions for games or activities considered to require only "skill." The Supreme Court has interpreted "mere skill" based on whether there is more skill than chance involved and therefore determines if skill predominates over chance. This "preponderance test" has been the basis for many years of case law related to Indian gaming and gaming in general.

The Courts have not established a hard and fast method of determining whether an activity requires skill. Rather, courts will consider the structure of the activity (passive/active), the amount of control exercised by the players, and the amount of experience the players have and their skill level compared to the other players.

Betting on Horse Races

In Dr. K.R. Lakshmanan v. State of Tamil Nadu, the Supreme Court ruled that betting on horse racing is a game of skill. The court felt that a person who bets on horse races gathers information and uses that information to make an educated bet based on the analyzed location of tracks, horse form, track conditions, trainer and jockey performance, and so forth. This reasoning is the basis for the many express exemptions from gambling statutes regarding horse racing.

Poker and Rummy

The treatment of poker and rummy as a game of skill has not been as consistent as it has been for betting on horse racing. In previous cases, the Supreme Court has found rummy to be a game of skill. Certain High Courts have held that poker is also a game of skill in specific formats or procedures. However, other courts have expressed reservations, creating inconsistency in jurisdictional authority. This lack of consistency requires a legal operator of poker and rummy to evaluate the risk on a case-by-case basis instead of assuming there will be national acceptance of an activity.

States Permitting Casinos

Although most states have prohibitions against gambling, some of them do allow for controlled forms of gambling through their legislation. The following are examples of states that allow for various forms of regulated casino activity according to their specific law.

Goa and Daman & Diu

The Goa, Daman & Diu Public Gambling Act, 1976 allows for the operation of casinos in hotels with a minimum five-star designation as well as off-shore vessels through a licensing process. The off-shore casinos moored in the Mandovi River are an integral component of Goa's tourism industry.

Sikkim

The Sikkim Casinos (Control and Tax) Act, 2002 allows for the operation of casinos in hotels with a minimum five-star designation. The State of Sikkim has also enacted legislation to permit the use of certain forms of online gaming, provided that such gaming is restricted to use by persons that reside within the State boundaries. In general, however, land-based casinos are prohibited in all other states.

Online Gaming: The Regulatory Turning Point

Digital gaming has transformed the structure of gaming laws. Most state gaming statutes were created to regulate "common gaming houses" and do not address digital platforms. These two competing interpretations have arisen in many jurisdictions because most statutes do not provide any reference to digital gaming.

Competing interpretations of state statutes:

Courts are to apply a strict interpretation interpreting penal statutes only to provide for conduct expressly prohibited in the law's language and that online gaming is not included since it is not expressly prohibited in any statute. Courts should interpret the purpose of statutes and provide for conduct that is similar to conducting traditional gaming activities on a modern digital platform incorporating digital technologies.

Several states, including Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, have passed laws to prohibit all forms of online games played using a stake (wager) or prize including those involving skill. The Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Online Gambling and Regulation of Online Games Act, 2022 was passed and is only partially constitutional as determined by the Madras High Court.

The Information Technology Framework

The Information Technology Act, 2000 ("IT Act") and the IT (Intermediary Guidelines and Digital Media Ethics Code) Rules, 2021 play a central role in regulating online gaming platforms.

Under the 2023 amendments, SRBs must verify any real-money games offered by "intermediaries," or else the intermediary will lose the safe harbour protection provided by Section 79 of the IT Act.

While implementation of these guidelines has been framed to promote co-regulatory compliance, the lack of a fully operational SRB has resulted in regulatory uncertainty.

The Promotion and Regulation of Online Gaming Act, 2025

This has been one of the biggest changes in 2026 when it comes to the regulatory framework for gaming. Under the New Act, rather than differentiating between games based on the degree of skill or chance involved, the focus has shifted to whether or not a game has a stake being played for money or something equivalent.

Categories of Games

The New Act divides online gaming into three different categories:

E-Sports

Online Social Gaming

Online Money Gaming

According to the New Act, all forms of online money gaming will be defined as any game played for money or convertible stakes with both the expectation and possibility of a reward. Therefore, even games that happen to have an element of skill could fall within the prohibition if they have buy-in amounts and provide rewards.

Extra-Territorial Application

The Act covers companies outside of India that are able to be reached from Indian territory. This creates a vast array of potential enforcement options, including the ability to block websites.

Penalties

The Act provides for both substantial monetary penalties and possible imprisonment as a punishment for violations. The Act prohibits the advertisement or facilitation of such games. The constitutionality of the Act is currently being challenged in the Supreme Court.

Licensing Regimes in Select States

Most states have laws against gambling, however, some have implemented a structured licensing system.

Nagaland

The Nagaland Prohibition of Gambling and Promotion and Regulation of Online Games of Skill Act, 2016 mean that operators may obtain licenses for certain skilled games. To be eligible for an operator's license the operator must:

Be registered in India.

Have their servers located in India.

Not have any criminal records.

Not be associated with gambling.

An operator's license lasts for five years and can be renewed.

Sikkim

Under the Sikkim Online Gaming (Regulation) Act 2008, operators may obtain licenses for specific online games and are subject to geo-restrictions and financial guarantees.

Taxation

Winnings derived from online gaming are taxed at 30% under the Income Tax Act 1961 (as well as added surcharge/cess) with operators being responsible for charging and collecting tax at source. There have been some recent amendments to the GST Act specifying that for the accounting/taxation of online money gambling & casino as at 28% of all deposits made in 2023 (this differs significantly from the previous industry practice where the tax was only charged on the gross gaming revenue of the platform). At present, this issue has been referred to the Supreme Court for determination regarding whether it should apply retrospectively and/or how to classify different forms of gaming.

Advertising and Consumer Protection

Advertising of real money games is under very close scrutiny in regards to consumer protection. According to the Consumer Protection Act 2019 there is a ban on misleading advertising. The Central Consumer Protection Authority has also issued guidelines on misleading representations. Also, advertising guidelines set by the Advertising Standards Council of India require that the consumer be made aware of any material risk or issues surrounding gambling and/or problem gambling. Finally, where gambling with real money is permitted, there is a complete ban on advertising and/or promotional material in regards to those types of gaming.

Anti-Money Laundering and Financial Controls

The Prevention of Money Laundering Act, 2002 ("PMLA") has provided a framework for reporting by casinos and likely by online gaming operators. The government is also contemplating formally designating online real money businesses as reporting entities. The Foreign Exchange Management Act, 1999 ("FEMA") prohibits outward remittances for lotteries and other forms of betting. The Payment And Settlement Systems Act, 2007 governs payment intermediaries involved in facilitating gaming transactions.

Trends in Enforcement

Enforcement activity has increased dramatically in the past few years, with authorities taking action against offshore gaming websites, freezing bank accounts, initiating criminal investigations, and invoking GST enforcement. However, foreign operators that do not have a presence in India continue to face significant practical impediments to enforcement action, as such, authorities are increasingly turning to technological blocking solutions.

Conclusion

In conclusion, India's gambling legislation of 2026 is indicative of an ongoing tension between course historic federal autonomy and pending new central intervention, the traditional model, which disfavours all chance-based gambling, but permits skill games as exceptions, has been challenged by technology's evolution into the digital realm. The New Gambling Act indicates their intent to move away from allowing for all skill-based forms of online gambling. Whether this prohibition model can withstand constitutional scrutiny has yet to be determined.

At present, operators must navigate through multiple layers of various types of legislation from both the state level and the central government. They are subject to state statutes, federal taxation laws, IT rules, consumer protection laws, foreign exchange restrictions, and anti-money laundering regulations.

The Indian gambling market is at a constitutional and regulatory crossroads that will be resolved over the next several years based upon the Supreme Court's decisions about whether India chooses to adopt regulated online gaming, or whether it cements its position of prohibition with respect to online gambling.

