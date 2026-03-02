Waka Waka - Instrumental (AKP Diwali Sundowner'24) (Video)

This author's articles from AK & Partners are most popular:

self

Highlights from AK & Partners Diwali Sundowner 2024!

Taking you back to the musical night we were enjoying—get ready for an exhilarating jugalbandi!

We have the incredibly talented trio of Mohit Kumar Khushwani on violin, Deepak Semval on flute, and Neeraj Bapala on drums, who will showcase a lively and engaging musical interplay.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.