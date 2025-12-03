Key Lessons From RHI Magnesita: Your Idea Platform Isn't Broken, Your People Strategy Is

Most innovation programs tend to focus on tools, not people. And unfortunately, that's where they often fall short.

Companies invest heavily on tools like idea platforms, analytics, and workflow automation. Yet, the emotional experience of the employees behind those ideas is frequently overlooked.

RHI Magnesita, a global leader in refractory products, recently shared its people-first strategy in a webinar conversation with innosabi focused on "Turning Challenges into Breakthroughs." The company discovered that while processes support innovation, its true, continuous growth is powered by people.

For Chiara Fabrizi, Innovation Manager at RHI Magnesita, the practice of innovation is fundamentally human management. "We really believe in the power of motivating people because people are the core of innovating," she shared during the recent webinar. "Innovation succeeds when people feel recognized, heard, and motivated."

This belief shapes every initiative they run.

Quick Article Takeaways:

The reason why most innovation projects fail because they solely focus on technology, not the people driving ideas.

RHI Magnesita emphasizes a people-first approach, linking employee motivation to innovation success.

Transparent feedback and recognition keep participants engaged and maintain trust.

Strategic alignment ensures innovation efforts focus on high-impact areas like sustainability and efficiency.

Diverse teams generate creative solutions when supported by intentional structures and platforms.

Why Employee Motivation Matters More Than Methodology

Platforms and processes are only part of the equation. The real engine of innovation is intrinsic motivation. Employees are more likely to participate in voluntary programs (like submitting ideas for improvement) when they see value in their contributions and a connection to the company's broader mission. This principle aligns with research showing that companies with highly engaged employees see significant profitability gains.

During the webinar, Chiara emphasizes that engagement fades when people feel unseen. "Even the most motivated people will lose motivation if they don't get feedback or recognition for their ideas," she noted. She also pointed out a key risk: "People stop submitting ideas when they see there is no follow-up."

RHI Magnesita's commitment to this insight translates into a strategic focus on people: Its innovation programs extend beyond simple idea generation to actively nurture curiosity, foster collaboration, and build a sense of shared purpose among employees. They specifically aim to leverage the expertise of their people, that constantly brings in new perspectives and knowledge.

Discover proven strategies for building employee-driven innovation programs that unlock intrinsic motivation.

The Feedback Loop Effect: Transparency Builds Trust

For this, one of the standout practices at RHI Magnesita is structured, transparent feedback. Every submitted idea goes through an evaluation funnel, and employees receive clear explanations for why ideas are implemented, or not.

"We always try to make the process transparent so submitters know where their idea stands," Chiara explained. She then added:""We give reasons why some ideas move forward and some don't (...) "Having a platform is very useful for maintaining trust and motivation because it's very transparent and everything is documented there."

Here, feedback isn't only procedural; it connects employees to the bigger picture. Participants see the tangible impact of their ideas on the company, whether through:

Cost savings.

Efficiency improvements and new material developments.

and Safety enhancements (a top priority for the manufacturing sector).

(a top priority for the manufacturing sector). Sustainability efforts (including higher recycling rates and energy efficiency improvements).

Understanding the fundamentals of effective idea management can help organizations avoid common pitfalls

To reinforce participation and maintain the innovation culture, RHI Magnesita provides visibility and recognition for contributors. The company promotes the challenge and the people who find a solution within their internal channels. This internal promotion includes the use of videos and posts. Furthermore, to keep motivation high, the company introduced monetary incentives for personnel in their dedicated Idea Management initiative which targets people in the plants (the shop floor).

Breaking Down Silos and Celebrating Collaboration

RHI Magnesita operates across multiple continents and cultures, with employees speaking different languages and working in diverse environments. This global diversity is a tremendous asset, but it also presents challenges like communication barriers and siloed knowledge.

To leverage its internal expertise and create a single, connected space for ideas, the company launched the Idea Factory platform, hosted by innosabi. Beyond a simple idea collection point, it functions as the unified, full-cycle platform that curates ideas from initial spark through refinement, incubation, and ultimately, proof of organizational value.

The platform provides essential functions for a diverse workforce, including:

Access for employees without corporate email addresses (essential for shop-floor personnel).

(essential for shop-floor personnel). Built-in translation functions to overcome language barriers.

to overcome language barriers. Automated, convenient workflows to manage the full evaluation process.

A user-friendly space to foster interaction and exchange of knowledge.

Turn everyday challenges into breakthrough solutions. Watch the full webinar with Chiara from RHI Magnesita to see how their Idea Challenge platform motivates teams, balances incremental and disruptive innovation, and drives global collaboration.

The Synergy of Motivation and Technology in Action

The Idea Factory platform is the technological backbone, but as aforementioned, the company's success hinges on the people-first approach that drives its usage.

Initiatives like Idea Challenges have become global, award-winning programs precisely because they combine technology with human motivation. The Challenge initiative—where any employee can raise a problem for the global community to solve—received the company's prestigious Global Award for Culture in 2025, voted by both employees and the Executive Management Team (EMT).

This success is proof that the approach is effectively:

Breaking Down Silos: Challenges are raised and ideas are submitted from every region—Europe, South America, North America, and increasing participation from other regions—ensuring innovation is not restricted to R&D but involves diverse departments.

Challenges are raised and ideas are submitted from every region—Europe, South America, North America, and increasing participation from other regions—ensuring innovation is not restricted to R&D but involves diverse departments. Anchoring to Strategy: Challenges are deliberately focused on high-potential problems linked directly to core company strategy, such as recycling, energy efficiency, and AI, which ensures resources are focused on the things that matter the most.

Employees see their input valued, share feedback, and watch ideas grow from concept to impact, fostering a culture of continuous process improvement.

4 Standout Lessons from RHI Magnesita on People-Driven Innovation

Lesson 01: Innovation is a human endeavor

Technology alone can't sustain engagement. Recognition, transparent feedback, and continuous visibility of contributions are essential.

Lesson 02: Link innovation to strategy (but keep it personal)

Employees are more invested when their ideas are connected to the company's mission and are focused on strategic, high-value problems (like sustainability and efficiency).

Lesson 03: Celebrate and communicate outcomes

Monitoring the value creation (financial and non-financial) and communicating it back to the community fosters continuous participation and builds culture.

Lesson 04: Diversity fuels creativity

Multicultural teams bring varied perspectives, but intentional structures and platforms (like the Idea Factory) are needed to harness them by removing language and access barriers.

Chiara's experience shows that investing in people pays off. When employees feel seen, heard, and valued, they innovate with energy, creativity, and commitment.

Takeaway: Tools can organize and track innovation, but they can't motivate it. For lasting impact, companies must pair robust systems with a culture that celebrates participation, gives transparent feedback, and connects people's efforts to the company's purpose.

Wrapping Things Up

Innovation is a living process shaped by the people driving it. RHI Magnesita's approach shows that when companies invest in understanding what truly motivates employees, they unlock creativity and problem-solving that no platform alone could achieve.

The real takeaway isn't just about adopting the right tools for your company, but knowing how to cultivate a culture where curiosity, collaboration, and purpose naturally thrive. In the end, ultimately, success doesn't come from the most advanced technology; it comes from prioritizing people and letting innovation flourish through them.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.