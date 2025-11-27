The CP Legislative Updates Series – October 2025

There were several important legislative changes which were published over the course of October 2025. Below is an overview of the key updates across different areas.

One Act was published in October – the Authority for Transport in Malta (Amendment) Act, 2025. This piece of legislation amends the Authority for Transport in Malta Act, Chapter 499 of the laws of Malta and provides for the powers and functions regarding Civil Aviation within the Authority for Transport in Malta.

Four bills are currently in progress. The Constitution of Malta (Amendment No. 2) Bill (Bill 150 of 2025) proposes amendments to the Constitution of Malta to formally recognise the right to a clean, healthy, and sustainable environment as a fundamental human right. The Bill aims to strengthen environmental protection by safeguarding air, land, and sea; protecting biodiversity and ecosystems; increasing governmental accountability; improving enforcement of environmental laws; encouraging public participation and environmental education; promoting sustainable practices; and enhancing international cooperation on environmental issues. The Various Laws relating to the Differentiation between Genders (Amendment) Bill (Bill 151 of 2025), aims to amend various laws that differentiate between genders, by substituting terms to reflect gender-neutral ones and removing a reference to the dowry which today is an abolished institution. Additionally, the Small Claims Tribunal (Amendment) Bill (Bill 152 of 2025) suggests increasing the competence of the Small Claims Tribunal and the implementation of related measures. The Bill also proposes other amendments intended to reduce the time taken to conclude cases before the said Tribunal. The Employment and Industrial Relations (Amendment No 3) Bill (Bill 153 of 2025) proposes to extend the period during which maternity leave is applicable in the case of the delivery of children, whether born alive or stillborn.

In addition to the legal notices mentioned in our previous legal update for September 2025, on the 10th October 2025, the Fair Access to and Use of Data Regulations, 2025 were published implementing Regulation (EU) 2023/2854, which establishes harmonised rules on fair access to and the use of data across the EU. Furthermore, on the same date, the Artificial Intelligence Regulations, 2025 were published, laying down harmonised rules on artificial intelligence and amending Regulations (EC) No 300/2008, (EU) No 167/2013, (EU) No 168/2013, (EU) 2018/858, (EU) 2018/1139 and (EU) 2019/2144 and Directives 2014/90/EU, (EU) 2016/797 and (EU) 2020/1828 (Artificial Intelligence Act).

At a European level, on the 27th October 2025, the European Council adopted a revising directive that seeks to make the representation of workers in large multinational companies more effective. This revision will amend the existing directive on European Works Councils (EWCs) to make the rules clearer, notably as regards how EWCs are set up, their resources and the protection of their members. Additionally, on the same date, the European Council gave its final approval to the compulsory licensing regulation. This legislation will allow certain intellectual property rights (such as patents) to be used without the consent of their holders, to ensure the availability of critical products (such as vaccines and protective equipment) in the event of a crisis.

On the 14th October 2025, the European Commission published an article on the newly available report by the European Commission which shows significant disparities in how EU Member States apply VAT rate derogations, raising questions about transparency and fairness in the bloc's tax system. The analysis reveals that just three countries, Luxembourg, Ireland, and Italy, account for 75% of the 64 derogations currently in force, while seven others (Malta, Cyprus, Greece, France, Portugal, Spain, and Austria) cover the remaining 25%.

On the 6th October 2025, the European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – the ESAs) issued a warning to consumers, reminding them that crypto-assets can be risky and that legal protection, if any, may be limited depending on which crypto-assets they invest in. This warning is accompanied by a factsheet explaining what the new EU regulation on Markets in Crypto-Assets (MiCA) means for consumers. The ESAs recommend concrete steps which consumers can take to make informed decisions before investing in crypto-assets, such as checking if the provider is authorised in the EU. On the 16th October 2025, the Joint Committee of the three European Supervisory Authorities (EBA, EIOPA and ESMA – the ESAs) published its 2026 Work Programme, outlining key areas of collaboration for the coming year. The upcoming Programme aims to strengthen the financial system's digital operational resilience, ensure the continued protection of consumers, and identify risks that could undermine financial stability.

Further to this, on the 27th October 2025, ESMA published its latest edition of the Spotlight on Markets Newsletter, whilst the ESAs have published their fourth annual report on voluntary disclosures of principal adverse impacts (PAIs) under the SFDR, noting continued progress in transparency at both entity and product levels. The report includes practical recommendations to enhance disclosure quality and regulatory oversight.

Locally, the Financial Intelligence Analysis Unit ("FIAU") highlighted the latest FATF 'High-Risk Jurisdictions subject to a Call for Action' and 'Jurisdictions under Increased Monitoring' documents issued by the FATF on the 24th October 2025.

In the financial regulation sphere, the MFSA issued a Circular addressed to issuers whose financial instruments are admitted to trading on a trading venue, or for which a request for admission to trading on a trading venue has been made. This Circular should be read in conjunction with the Regulation, Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 (the 'Delegated Regulation') and the Authority's Circulars dated 23 June 2022 and 25 March 2025. Moreover, the MFSA published a Circular with respect to the Public Statement on the European Common Enforcement Priorities ("ECEP") for the 2025 Annual Financial Reports ("AFRs") of listed companies published by the European Securities and Markets Authority ("ESMA") on the 14th October 2025 (hereinafter referred to as the "Public Statement"). The Public Statement sets out the key areas of focus that European National Competent Authorities ("NCAs"), including the MFSA, will consider when assessing and monitoring the application of the financial and sustainability reporting requirements for the 2025 AFRs.

Moreover, on the 31st October 2025, the Malta Tax and Customs Administration (MTCA) published a guideline in relation to the Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules. These guidelines are issued in terms of Article 96(2) of the Income Tax Act (Chapter 123 of the Laws of Malta) and are to be read in conjunction with Legal Notice 250 of 2025 – Senior Employees of Family Offices, Back Offices and Treasury Management Operations Tax Rules.

