The EU Space Act And Malta: Harmonising Europe's Space Regulation

On 25 June 2025, the European Commission unveiled the EU Space Act — a landmark legislative proposal and the first comprehensive framework of EU space law. Its objective is to harmonise space activities regulation across the Union, replacing the current patchwork of national rules. If adopted as proposed, it will take effect on 1 January 2030 — a timeline designed to give member states, operators, and regulators ample time to adapt.

For Malta, already developing its own space law through the National Space Strategy (2022) and draft Space Activities Act, the proposal offers an opportunity to align emerging Malta space law with Europe's wider framework, boosting competitiveness for Malta and the EU in the global space economy.

Why a Space Act?

Europe's space economy is booming. From satellite launches and Earth-observation constellations to in-orbit servicing and emerging commercial ventures, the sector is expanding rapidly. Yet until now, governance has remained fragmented, with each EU member state applying its own licensing and oversight requirements. This creates uncertainty for operators, raises costs, and weakens Europe's competitiveness on the global stage.

The EU Space Act is designed to address these shortcomings. It seeks to foster innovation, strengthen resilience, ensure sustainability, and provide legal clarity. At the same time, it aligns European space activities with the bloc's international commitments under treaties such as the 1967 Outer Space Treaty.

The three pillars: Safety, resilience, sustainability

At its heart, the proposed Act rests on three strategic pillars.

Safety covers the entire lifecycle of space systems. Operators will need to mitigate space debris, avoid collisions, ensure responsible end-of-life disposal, and share data on satellite movements.

Resilience addresses cybersecurity and operational continuity. Companies will be required to carry out risk assessments, implement protective measures, and report major incidents.

Sustainability introduces environmental accountability. Life-cycle assessments of spacecraft, measures to reduce carbon footprints, and incentives for in-orbit servicing or recycling are central features.

Together, these pillars aim not only to protect the space environment but also to safeguard the security of critical services that depend on space infrastructure.

Scope and enforcement

The proposal is for the Act to apply broadly. EU operators, national authorities, and even non-EU companies offering space services in Europe will fall within its scope.

To operate, entities must obtain authorisation from a designated national authority. Member states will oversee compliance, investigate violations, and impose sanctions where necessary. The regulation will be directly applicable, meaning no transposition into national law will be required.