Resilience - Resilience Framework

When designing and implementing a holistic resilience framework, organisations should consider the following foundational elements:

Which internal and external facing business services and functions support the continued operations and financial stability of the organisation.

Of these internal and external facing business services and functions, which are:

Performed by the organisation in-house

Delegated to an outsourced service provider

Considered a critical or important business service under the Operational Resilience Guidance

Considered a critical or important function under DORA

Time critical, such that any disruption may significantly impact the organisation's ability to operate within impact tolerances

How are such services delivered and what are the interconnections and interdependencies that support continuous service delivery (paying particular attention to critical or important business services and functions).

How much accessible capital does the organisation have to meet its obligations and maintain financial stability in adverse conditions, including consideration of how liquid the organisation's or group's assets are, should it need to raise additional funds.

Components of a resilience framework

OPERATIONAL RISK AND BUSINESS CONTINUITY FRAMEWORK

Focus on mitigating the risk of a single point of failure as it relates to all functions, processes and services

OPERATIONAL RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK

Focus on minimising the disruption caused by a single point of failure on the end-to-end delivery of an external facing business service

THIRD PARTY RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

Focus on managing the risks arising from the use of both external third-party and intragroup service providers in the delivery of business services

ICT RISK MANAGEMENT FRAMEWORK

Focus on managing ICT risk and ICT-related incidents as it relates to both internal and external facing business functions

FINANCIAL RESILIENCE FRAMEWORK

Focus on ensuring minimum capital and liquidity requirements are maintained

GOVERNANCE AND INTERNAL CONTROL FRAMEWORK

Focus on ensuring clear roles and responsibilities are assigned, that inpiduals throughout the organisation take appropriate measures to manage and mitigate resilience risk, and that the culture of the organisation promotes a resilience mindset

