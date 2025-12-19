ARTICLE
19 December 2025

Entrepreneurship's New Generation: Not A Slogan, But A Mindset For The Future.

The young associates of Elias Neocleous and Co LLC work with a modern and internationally minded class of clients, bringing fresh perspective, technical insight, and a forward looking approach to legal problem solving across both business and private wealth matters. Through active participation in international professional networks such as STEP and the Employment Law Alliance, as well as regular involvement in international conferences and summits, they remain closely attuned to evolving legal, regulatory, and commercial trends. This exposure informs their ability to advise entrepreneurs, growing businesses, and private clients with complex cross border interests, combining international legal standards, strategic thinking, and a practical understanding of commercial and wealth structuring considerations in an increasingly global environment.

While Cyprus offers a stable and EU-aligned legal environment, young entrepreneurs still face bureaucratic and regulatory challenges that require practical, strategic legal advice. The associates emphasize that modern leadership, collaboration, and a culture of knowledge sharing are essential to sustainable business growth. By integrating legal expertise with entrepreneurial understanding, ongoing learning, and global perspectives, the new generation of lawyers at Elias Neocleous & Co LLC is helping drive innovation, support emerging businesses, and strengthen Cyprus as a hub for entrepreneurship and innovation.

You can read the full interview here.

For more information, please reach out Demetris Gregoriou and Adonis Zachariou.

