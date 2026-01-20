Private Equity: Slowdown Or Strategic Reallocation? (Video)

- within Strategy, Real Estate and Construction and Insolvency/Bankruptcy/Re-Structuring topic(s)
Are deals and exits really slowing or becoming more selective and creative?
🎙 Maria Rodriguez, Senior Associate at Arendt, returns with a closer look at current deal and exit activity.
In this episode:
- fewer, but larger, transactions
- continuation vehicles as standard tools
- secondaries gaining importance for liquidity
