Economics Weekly Alert 12/2026

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This week's economic news

Comprehensive Overview of the Key Economic Trends and Developments Reported Across Cyprus This Week

Πωλήσεις και αποθέματα πετρελαιοειδών: Φεβρουάριος 2026

Κατά τον Φεβρουάριο 2026, οι συνολικές πωλήσεις πετρελαιοειδών έφτασαν τους 111.922 τόνους, σημειώνοντας οριακή αύξηση 0,1% σε σχέση με τον Φεβρουάριο 2025. Άνοδος καταγράφηκε στις προμήθειες πετρελαίου σε πλοία (133,7%) και σε αεροπλάνα (24,9%), καθώς και στις πωλήσεις ασφάλτου (69,5%), βενζίνης (5,0%) και πετρελαίου κίνησης (0,7%). Αντίθετα, μείωση σημειώθηκε στις πωλήσεις ελαφρού και βαρέος μαζούτ (-54,0% και -28,0%, αντίστοιχα), κηροζίνης (-48,0%), πετρελαίου θέρμανσης (-37,0%) και υγραερίου (-27,8%). Όσον αφορά ειδικότερα στις πωλήσεις από πρατήρια πετρελαιοειδών, αυτές παρουσίασαν πτώση της τάξης του 5,8% στους 54.016 τόνους.

Οι ολικές πωλήσεις πετρελαιοειδών κατά τον μήνα Φεβρουάριο 2026 σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο 2026 σημείωσαν πτώση 5,5%. Ενδεικτικά, μειώθηκαν οι προμήθειες πετρελαίου σε αεροπλάνα (-6,1%), καθώς και οι πωλήσεις βενζίνης (-0,8%) ενώ αντίθετα αυξήθηκαν οι προμήθειες πετρελαίου σε πλοία (2,5%) και οι πωλήσεις πετρελαίου κίνησης (1,6%) Τα ολικά αποθέματα πετρελαιοειδών στο τέλος Φεβρουαρίου 2026 αυξήθηκαν κατά 7,3% σε σχέση με το τέλος του προηγούμενου μήνα.

Κατά την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου – Φεβρουαρίου 2026, οι ολικές πωλήσεις πετρελαιοειδών σημείωσαν άνοδο 5,5% σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του προηγούμενου έτους.

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

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Sales and stocks of petroleum products: February 2026

In February 2026, the total sales of petroleum products amounted to 111.922 tonnes, recording a marginal increase of 0,1% compared to February 2025. A rise was observed in the provisions of marine gasoil (133,7%) and aviation kerosene (24,9%), as well as in the sales of asphalt (69,5%), motor gasoline (5,0%) and road diesel (0,7%). On the contrary, a drop was observed in the sales of light and heavy fuel oil (-54,0% and -28,0%, respectively), kerosene (-48,0%), heating gasoil (-37,0%) and liquefied petroleum gases (-27,8%). As far as the sales from filling stations are specifically concerned, these have registered a drop of 5,8% to 54.016 tonnes.

The total sales of petroleum products in February 2026 compared to January 2026 recorded a fall of 5,5%. Indicatively, a drop was recorded in the provisions of aviation kerosene (-6,1%) as well as in the sales of motor gasoline (-0,8%) yet, there was a rise in the provisions of marine gasoil (2,5%) and road diesel (1,6%). The total stocks of petroleum products at the end of February 2026 increased by 7,3% compared to the end of the previous month.

During the period January – February 2026, the total sales of petroleum products increased by 5,5% compared to the corresponding period of the previous year.

Source: Cystat

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Δείκτης Βιομηχανικής Παραγωγής: Ιανουάριος 2026

Ο Δείκτης Βιομηχανικής Παραγωγής για τον μήνα Ιανουάριο 2026 έφθασε στις 109,5 μονάδες (βάση 2021=100), σημειώνοντας αύξηση 3,7% σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο 2025.

Στον τομέα της μεταποίησης παρατηρήθηκε αύξηση της τάξης του 1,5% σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο του 2025. Αύξηση καταγράφηκε επίσης στους τομείς της παροχής ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος (+18,6%) και της παροχής νερού και ανάκτησης υλικών (+6,0%). Αρνητική μεταβολή σημειώθηκε στον τομέα των μεταλλείων και λατομείων (-16,1%).

Στον μεταποιητικό τομέα, οι σημαντικότερες θετικές μεταβολές σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο του 2025 παρουσιάστηκαν στις εξής οικονομικές δραστηριότητες: βιομηχανία ξύλου και κατασκευή προϊόντων από ξύλο και φελλό, εκτός από έπιπλα (+4,9%), παραγωγή προϊόντων διύλισης πετρελαίου, χημικών ουσιών και προϊόντων και φαρμακευτικών προϊόντων και σκευασμάτων (+3,2%), παραγωγή βασικών μετάλλων και κατασκευή μεταλλικών προϊόντων (+3,2%) και βιομηχανία τροφίμων, ποτών και προϊόντων καπνού (+1,9%). Οι σημαντικότερες αρνητικές μεταβολές παρατηρήθηκαν στις δραστηριότητες κατασκευής χαρτιού και προϊόντων από χαρτί και εκτυπώσεις (-2,0%) και κατασκευής άλλων μη μεταλλικών ορυκτών προϊόντων (-0,9%).

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

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Industrial Production Index: January 2026

In January 2026, the Industrial Production Index reached 109,5 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 3,7% compared to January 2025.

The manufacturing sector registered an increase of 1,5% compared to January 2025. Increases were also observed in the electricity supply (+18,6%) and the water supply and materials recovery (+6,0%) sectors. A negative change was observed in mining and quarrying (-16,1%).

In the manufacturing sector, the most significant positive changes compared to January 2025 were observed in the manufacturing of wood and products of wood and cork, except furniture (+4,9%), the manufacturing of refined petroleum products, chemicals and chemical products and pharmaceutical products and preparations (+3,2%), the manufacturing of basic metals and fabricated metal products (+3,2%) and the manufacturing of food products, beverages and tobacco products (+1,9%). The most important negative changes were observed in the manufacturing of paper and paper products and printing (-2,0%) and the manufacturing of other non-metallic mineral products (-0,9%).

Source: Cystat

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Δείκτης Τιμών Παραγωγού στη Βιομηχανία: Φεβρουάριος 2026

Ο Δείκτης Τιμών Παραγωγού στη Βιομηχανία για τον μήνα Φεβρουάριο 2026 έφτασε στις 122,9 μονάδες (βάση 2021=100), σημειώνοντας αύξηση 0,2% σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο 2026. Όσον αφορά τη μεταβολή σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους, παρατηρείται αύξηση 1,1%. Για την περίοδο Ιανουαρίου-Φεβρουαρίου 2026, ο δείκτης σημείωσε αύξηση 0,9% σε σύγκριση με την αντίστοιχη περίοδο του 2025.

Τον Φεβρουάριο 2026 σε σύγκριση με τον Ιανουάριο 2026 ο δείκτης παρέμεινε σταθερός στους τομείς των μεταλλείων και λατομείων και της παροχής νερού και ανάκτησης υλικών, ενώ σημείωσε αύξηση στη μεταποίηση κατά 0,3%. Στον τομέα της παροχής ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος σημειώθηκε μείωση 0,3%.

Όσον αφορά τις μεταβολές σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους, έχουν παρατηρηθεί αυξήσεις σε όλους τους τομείς, ως εξής: μεταλλεία και λατομεία 4,4%, μεταποίηση 1,2%, παροχή νερού και ανάκτηση υλικών 1,2% και παροχή ηλεκτρικού ρεύματος 0,5%.

Κατά μεταποιητικό κλάδο, τον Φεβρουάριο 2026 σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους καταγράφηκαν αυξήσεις στην κατασκευή επίπλων, άλλες μεταποιητικές δραστηριότητες και επισκευή και εγκατάσταση μηχανημάτων και εξοπλισμού (6,3%), στην κατασκευή ηλεκτρονικών και οπτικών προϊόντων και ηλεκτρολογικού εξοπλισμού (2,9%), στην κατασκευή μηχανημάτων και ειδών εξοπλισμού, μηχανοκίνητων οχημάτων και λοιπού εξοπλισμού μεταφορών (1,1%), στην παραγωγή άλλων μη μεταλλικών ορυκτών προϊόντων (0,9%) και στη βιομηχανία τροφίμων, ποτών και προϊόντων καπνού (0,8%), ενώ σημειώθηκε μείωση στην παραγωγή βασικών μετάλλων και κατασκευή μεταλλικών προϊόντων (-0,3%) και στην κατασκευή χαρτιού και προϊόντων από χαρτί και εκτυπώσεις (-0,1%).

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

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Index of Industrial Output Prices: February 2026

The Index of Industrial Output Prices for February 2026 reached 122,9 units (base 2021=100), recording an increase of 0,2% compared to January 2026. Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, the index recorded an increase of 1,1%. For the period January-February 2026, the index showed an increase of 0,9% compared to the corresponding period of 2025.

In February 2026 compared to January 2026, the index remained stable in mining and quarrying and in water supply and materials recovery, while it showed an increase in manufacturing by 0,3%. A decrease was recorded in electricity supply (-0,3%).

Compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, an increase was recorded in all sectors, as follows: mining and quarrying 4,4%, manufacturing 1,2%, water supply and materials recovery 1,2% and electricity supply 0,5%.

By division of economic activity in manufacturing, in February 2026 compared to the corresponding month of the previous year, increases were recorded in the manufacture of furniture, other manufacturing and repair and installation of machinery and equipment (6,3%), the manufacture of electronic and optical products and electrical equipment (2,9%), the manufacture of machinery and equipment, motor vehicles and other transport equipment (1,1%), the manufacture of other non-metallic mineral products (0,9%) and the manufacture of food products, beverages and tobacco products (0,8%), while a decrease was recorded in the manufacture of basic metals and fabricated metal products (-0,3%) and the manufacture of paper and paper products and printing (-0,1%).

Source: Cystat

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Δείκτης Κύκλου Εργασιών Λιανικού Εμπορίου εκτός Μηχανοκίνητων Οχημάτων: Φεβρουάριος 2026

Ο Δείκτης Αξίας Κύκλου Εργασιών Λιανικού Εμπορίου αυξήθηκε τον Φεβρουάριο 2026 κατά 3,3% σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους.

Κατά τον ίδιο μήνα ο Δείκτης Όγκου Κύκλου Εργασιών Λιανικού Εμπορίου αυξήθηκε κατά 4,1% σε σύγκριση με τον αντίστοιχο μήνα του προηγούμενου έτους.

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

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Turnover Index of Retail Trade except of Motor Vehicles: February 2026

Τhe Turnover Value Index of Retail Trade for February 2026 increased by 3,3% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

For the same month, the Turnover Volume Index of Retail Trade increased by 4,1% compared to the corresponding month of the previous year.

Source: Cystat

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Δείκτης Τιμών Καταναλωτή (ΔΤΚ): Μάρτιος 2026

Ο Δείκτης Τιμών Καταναλωτή τον Μάρτιο 2026 αυξήθηκε κατά 1,21 μονάδες και έφτασε στις 101,07 μονάδες σε σύγκριση με 99,86 μονάδες τον Φεβρουάριο 2026. Ο πληθωρισμός τον Μάρτιο 2026 αυξήθηκε με ρυθμό 1,2%.

Η μεγαλύτερη θετική μεταβολή στις οικονομικές κατηγορίες συγκριτικά με τον Μάρτιο του 2025 σημειώθηκε στα Γεωργικά Προϊόντα (13,3%) ενώ η μεγαλύτερη αρνητική μεταβολή παρατηρήθηκε στον Ηλεκτρισμό και Νερό (-12,9%). Σε σχέση με τον Φεβρουάριο 2026 η μεγαλύτερη μεταβολή καταγράφηκε στα Πετρελαιοειδή (9,1%).

Ανάλυση Ποσοστιαίων Μεταβολών

Συγκριτικά με τον Μάρτιο του 2025, οι μεγαλύτερες μεταβολές παρατηρήθηκαν στις κατηγορίες Τρόφιμα και μη Αλκοολούχα Ποτά (6,2%), Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (-5,8%), Εκπαιδευτικές Υπηρεσίες (3,7%) και Εστιατόρια και Υπηρεσίες Παροχής Καταλύματος (3,3%).

Σε σχέση με τον Φεβρουάριο του 2026, οι μεγαλύτερες μεταβολές παρατηρήθηκαν στις κατηγορίες Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (3,9%), Μεταφορές (2,9) και Τρόφιμα και μη Αλκοολούχα Ποτά (2,5%).

Ανάλυση Επιπτώσεων σε Μονάδες

Τη μεγαλύτερη θετική επίδραση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ του Μαρτίου 2026 σε σχέση με τον Μάρτιο 2025 είχαν οι κατηγορίες Εστιατόρια και Υπηρεσίες Παροχής Καταλύματος (3,10), Αναψυχή, Αθλητισμός και Πολιτισμός (2,74) και Αλκοολούχα Ποτά και Καπνός (1,85), ενώ τη μεγαλύτερη αρνητική επίδραση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ του Μαρτίου 2026 σε σχέση με τον Μάρτιο 2025 είχαν οι κατηγορίες Υγεία (-2,64), Ενημέρωση και Επικοινωνία (-1,61) και Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (-1,12).

Τη μεγαλύτερη επίπτωση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ τον Μάρτιο 2026 σε σχέση με τον Φεβρουάριο 2026 είχαν οι κατηγορίες Τρόφιμα και μη Αλκοολούχα Ποτά (0,45), Μεταφορές (0,42), Ένδυση και Υπόδηση (0,23), Αναψυχή, Αθλητισμός και Πολιτισμός (0,05) και Εστιατόρια και Υπηρεσίες Παροχής Καταλύματος (0,04).

Τη μεγαλύτερη θετική επίπτωση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ του Μαρτίου 2026 σε σύγκριση με το δείκτη του Μαρτίου 2025 είχαν οι Υπηρεσίες Αναψυχής (2,82), ενώ τη μεγαλύτερη αρνητική επίδραση είχε η Βενζίνη (-1,87).

Τα Λαχανικά (0,80) είχαν τη μεγαλύτερη θετική επίδραση στη μεταβολή του ΔΤΚ του Μαρτίου 2026 σε σχέση με τον αντίστοιχο δείκτη του Φεβρουαρίου 2026, ενώ τη μεγαλύτερη αρνητική επίδραση είχε το Ηλεκτρικό Ρεύμα (-0,15).

Πηγή: Στατιστική Υπηρεσία Κύπρου

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Consumer Price Index (CPI): March 2026

Consumer Price Index in March 2026 increased by 1,21 points, reaching 101,07 units compared to 99,86 units in February 2026. Inflation in March 2026 increased at a rate of 1,2%.

The largest positive change among the economic categories compared with March 2025 was recorded in Agricultural Products (13,3%), while the largest negative change was observed in Electricity and Water (-12,9%). Compared with February 2026, the biggest change was in Petroleum Products (9,1%).

Analysis of Percentage Changes

Compared with March 2025, the largest changes were observed in the categories Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (6,2%), Clothing and Footwear (-5,8%), Educational Services (3,7%) and Restaurants and Accommodation Services (3,3%).

In relation to February 2026, the largest changes were recorded in the categories Clothing and Footwear (3,9%), Transport (2,9%) and Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (2,5%).

Analysis of Effects in Units

The largest positive contribution to the change in the CPI of March 2026 compared with March 2025 was recorded in the categories Restaurants and Accommodation Services (3,10), Recreation, Sports and Culture (2,74) and Alcoholic Beverages and Tobacco (1,85), while the largest negative contribution to the CPI change of March 2026 compared with March 2025 was observed in the categories Health (-2,64), Information and Communication (-1,61) and Clothing and Footwear (-1,12).

The largest impact on the month-to-month changes in the CPI in March 2026 compared with February 2026 was recorded in the categories Food and Non-Alcoholic Beverages (0,45), Transport (0,42), Clothing and Footwear (0,23), Recreation, Sports and Culture (0,05) and Restaurants and Accommodation Services (0,04).

The largest positive contribution to the change in the CPI of March 2026 compared with March 2025 was attributed to Recreation Services (2,82), while the largest negative contribution was attributed to Petrol (-1,87).

Vegetables (0,80) had the largest positive impact on the change in the CPI of March 2026 compared with the corresponding index of February 2026, while Electricity (-0,15) had the largest negative impact.

Source: Cystat

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