Success In Collaborative Innovation: How To Unlock The Power Of Intrinsic And Extrinsic Motivation

Discover the core elements that make collaborative innovation thrive and the pivotal role of motivation, measurement, and meaningful engagement.

Before diving into the different steps required for collaborative innovation to thrive, let's quickly explore the diverse ways of motivating your users.

Intrinsic vs. Extrinsic Motivation

Understanding the diverse motivations that drive user participation is crucial for the success of collaborative innovation. Intrinsic motivation, fueled by personal desires, sees users engaging for reasons such as co-creation, status elevation, appreciation, and entertainment. In contrast, extrinsic motivation draws users with material incentives such as prizes, monetary rewards, and awards.

Three Key Ingredients for Collaborative Innovation—and the Role of Technology

Your innovation management softwareshould support both intrinsic and extrinsic motivation by enabling process integration, transparency, and reward systems.

Process Integration

Collaborative innovation goes beyond mere participation. Yourinnovation management softwareshould integrate users into processes to enhance products, services, and internal operations. Facilitating exchange between user groups and seamlessly combining online and offline elements are paramount.

Incorporating a range of integrated tools within your platform, such as voting mechanisms, amplifies the experience. The integration of users is central to the success of collaborative innovation. Fostering an environment in which all participants feel empowered to share their perspectives freely contributes to the richness of collaborative endeavors and has the potential to transform the organizational culture. It provides individuals, who might typically be too occupied or reserved to voice their opinions, with a platform to express themselves.

The careful balance of online and offline integration is equally crucial, presenting diverse opportunities for engagement. Creating a culture that encourages open dialogue is paramount, emphasizing the importance of offering both online and offline events, including workshops, to facilitate meaningful interactions. These initiatives extend beyond the platform, providing additional channels for individuals to connect, share ideas, and collectively contribute to the success of your innovation platform.

"We initiated a challenge engaging 800 participants from 12 different departments. The challenge encompassed various stages, including submission, community interaction, and jury voting. Setting up this expansive initiative posed a challenge due to the necessity to manage diverse viewing rights. To address this, the organizers strategically created 25 sub-challenges, each tailored to specific viewing rights, streamlining the administration process. To enhance communication and participant engagement, the organizers introduced "multiplicators" in each department. Two months prior to the challenge commencement, these multiplicators were seamlessly integrated into the process, assuming responsibilities and tasks. This innovative approach proved highly successful, fostering strong connections between teams and their respective multiplicators, effectively reducing bottlenecks in the administrative workflow. Regular meetings, involving both the administrative team and multiplicators, were implemented to share insights, tips, tricks, and general support. The outcome was remarkable, with a 70% participation rate."

Transparency

Transparency is key to fostering a collaborative environment, as it establishes trust within the community. This entails informing participants about upcoming steps, making decisions visible, and celebrating achievements and milestones. For example, by:

Keeping your community informed about the challenge setup, detailing what to expect, and explaining the process.

Regularly connecting and updating participants on results, news, and progress using internal tools such as the intranet, sending company updates, or by leveraging features like the innosabi blog.

Summarizing the outcomes of distinct phases and projects and disseminating this information across relevant spaces like the topic overview.

Ensuring that every user comprehends the problem at hand, the mission, and the significance of their contribution.

Striving to simplify each process, maintaining a high level of transparency.

Enhancing engagement by seamlessly combining offline and online events through varied formats like webinars, especially for onboarding, and workshops to ensure accessibility and understanding.



This comprehensive approach ensures transparency is upheld at its highest level throughout the innovation journey.

Reward System

A well-crafted reward system is a cornerstone of collaborative innovation. This involves offering appealing rewards tailored to user groups, recognizing, and rewarding contributions, and ensuring the simplicity of the reward system.

Recognition becomes visible through public appreciation; you can "earn" merchandise as a tangible acknowledgment of your contributions. Establish connections with leadership, opening avenues for new opportunities, chances, valuable input, and learning experiences. Career advancement, whether through promotions, progress recognition, or access to additional training, becomes a tangible reward. Incentives such as monetary rewards, vouchers, and coupons add a layer of appreciation.

Consider incorporating a loyalty system, accumulating points that participants can trade in for various rewards, ensuring a comprehensive and personalized approach to acknowledging their efforts within your innovation program.

Setting Yourself Up to Succeed

In conclusion, the success of collaborative innovation lies in the delicate balance of motivation, measurement, and meaningful engagement. By incorporating these principles into your innovation platform, you can not only celebrate achievements but also create a culture of continuous improvement, fostering an environment where every participant is empowered to contribute, connect, and drive innovation forward.

