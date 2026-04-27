French Tax Returns 2026

A comprehensive practical checklist guides expats through the French tax return process, covering income declaration requirements, form selection, social charges, and common pitfalls to avoid when filing worldwide income in France.

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What to Check Before You Submit

It’s that time of year again.

For most people in France, the tax return is a rinse-and-repeat process — but when you have income, assets, or accounts across multiple countries, it’s very easy to miss something.

Below is a practical checklist to help you stay organised, avoid common oversights, and submit your return with confidence.

Note: This is a guide, not an exhaustive list. You remain responsible for your own tax return and for ensuring the information you submit is complete and accurate.

Get organised first

Before you start, get everything in one place.

Checklist:

Gather all income documents (pensions, salaries, rental income, investments)

Collect bank statements and tax certificates

Ensure all income reflects actual amounts received between 1 Jan and 31 Dec

Note exchange rates (daily or annual average — but be consistent)

Keep last year’s tax return open as a reference

Keep a simple digital “tax file” and download certificates/emails as you receive them

Currency tip:

For one-off payments, use the exchange rate on the date received

For regular payments (e.g. monthly pensions/salary), an annual average can be used

Apply a consistent approach — you can’t choose a more favourable rate

What you must declare

The key rule in France is simple: Everything is declarable, not everything is taxable.

Checklist:

All worldwide income

UK pensions (state, private, government

Rental income (any country)

Investment income (interest, dividends, gains)

Withdrawals from investment products (including Assurance Vie, ISAs, Investment accounts.

Other income types (e.g. salaries, self-employed income, foreign earnings, return of capital where applicable)

Important:

Even where income has already been taxed elsewhere (for example UK government pensions), it still needs to be declared in France

In most cases, you will receive a tax credit in France for tax already paid, assuming a double taxation treaty applies

Ensure your figures are accurate and based on the correct exchange rates at the time income was received

Key forms and expat “flags”

For expats, much of the complexity is about putting things in the right place.

Checklist:

Main income declared on Form 2042

Foreign income declared on Form 2047

Foreign accounts declared on Form 3916

Additional sections via 2042 C / 2042 RICI where relevant

Key things to check:

All foreign accounts correctly declared

Assurance Vie policies (Luxembourg / Dublin, etc.) included

Correct boxes selected to trigger required declaration forms

If you hold an S1, ensure the relevant box is completed on Form 2042 C

Healthcare and social charges

Your healthcare position can affect how social charges are applied.

Checklist:

If you hold an S1, ensure the relevant box is completed on Form 2042 C

Check social charges are applied at the correct rate

Review how investment income is treated

Guide to rates (simplified):

Pension income: up to 9.1%

Assurance Vie gains: typically 17.2%

Interest, dividends, capital gains: 18.6%

Important:

If you are covered by another EU system (e.g. S1), you may qualify for reduced rates. In some cases, charges may be applied initially and then adjusted or reclaimed later.

Assurance Vie — what to check (important for expats)

This is one of the areas where most mistakes happen. There are three separate checks:

1. The policy itself

All non-French Assurance Vie policies (Luxembourg / Dublin) declared on Form 3916

Full policy details included

2. The value of the policy

Surrender value declared (usually at 1 January, in euros)

Value taken from the provider’s annual statement

3. Withdrawals (where tax applies)

Confirm if any withdrawals (rachats) were made

Identify the gain element (not the full withdrawal)

Simple decision guide:

If tax has already been applied → declare as income already taxed

If not → declare so it can be taxed correctly in France

Important nuance:

Tax treatment can depend on whether premiums were paid before or after 2017 (PFL vs PFU). This is often shown on provider statements, but not always — so it’s worth checking.

Commonly missed items

All non-French accounts declared on Form 3916 (including bank accounts, investment accounts, Foreign Assurance Vie, PayPal, etc.)

Assurance Vie values and withdrawals correctly included

Charitable donations declared (keep certificates in case of query)

Children and household situation updated

Any changes in income or assets reflected

Tax credits and useful extras

Home help (cleaner, gardener, etc.)

Childcare costs

Children in school (primaire, collège, lycée — small credits may apply)

Any eligible household services

Any tax certificates received

Note:

Some income and tax credits are pre-filled on the return. It’s worth checking these against your own records (e.g. December payslips or provider statements) and correcting if needed

Final checks before you submit

All income sources included

All foreign accounts declared

Figures are consistent

Exchange rates applied consistently

No obvious omissions

Practical tips

Don’t leave it until the last minute

Use last year’s return as your template

The right to make an error is recognised in French law — once the system reopens, you can go back and make corrections

Use the online messaging system if needed

You can also visit your local tax office — they are often very helpful

Useful resources

To make this easier, I’ve included a couple of practical tools at the following links, which I hope you find useful:

Tax Return Preparation Spreadsheet

Assurance Vie Declaration Template (Form 3916)

Spectrum French Tax Guide

Spectrum Assurance Vie Guide

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.