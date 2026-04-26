Beyond The Ledger: The CYAUSE Team Takes On The Kaledonia Trail

The Caledonia trail is one of the most beautiful and refreshing paths in Cyprus, and for good reason. Stretching about 3 km along the Kryos Potamos (Cold River)...

CYAUSE Audit Services is an Audit & Assurance firm with offices in Cyprus and the UAE, regulated by the UK ICAEW, International ACCA, Cyprus ICPAC and UAE ADGM. Our firm has extensive knowledge and experience in relocation consultation, international tax planning solutions and licensing of investment firms, funds and insurance agents / brokers. Our routine day to day services include accounting, audit, tax and advisory services to international businesses interested in relocating or establishing presence to Cyprus. Our memberships with international networks ensure seamless collaboration with overseas experts and access to fast and accurate information on overseas tax and corporate legislations. Our partnerships: BKR International (a USA accounting association ranked number 10 in the world) ; ACCACE Circle (European Network) ; 3E Accounting International (Hong Kong Network)

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At CYAUSE, we spend most of our days navigating complex tax codes, audit requirements, and financial structures. But recently, our team decided to trade the spreadsheets for hiking boots and the office lights for the lush forest canopy of the Troodos Mountains.

Our destination? The iconic Kalidonia Nature Trail in Platres.

The Hike: Finding Balance in Nature

The Caledonia trail is one of the most beautiful and refreshing paths in Cyprus, and for good reason. Stretching about 3 km along the Kryos Potamos (Cold River), the trail leads you through dense pines and the sound of rushing water.

Hiking together is the ultimate form of team building. On the trail, professional hierarchies disappear. Whether we were navigating the rocky steps or stopping to take in the 12-meter high waterfall, the conversation shifted from "deadlines" to "discovery." We reset, reduce stress, and return to our clients with fresh perspectives and renewed energy.

The Reward: A Traditional Cypriot Feast

No hike in Cyprus is complete without the proper reward. After completing the trail, we headed to a local taverna.

There is something special about sharing a Cypriot Meze after a physical challenge. It’s in these informal moments, away from the desks, that the strongest professional bonds are formed.

Why We Do It

We believe that a cohesive team is a more effective team. By investing in our physical well-being and our personal connections, we ensure that CYAUSE remains a dynamic, supportive, and energized firm for both our staff and our clients.

Stay tuned for more of our team adventures as we continue to explore the best that Cyprus has to offer!

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