The Italian Supreme Court’s Functional Approach To Permanent Establishments

The Italian Supreme Court has shifted toward a substance-over-form approach in determining permanent establishment (PE) status, moving beyond formal contractual arrangements to examine...

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In recent years, the Italian Supreme Court has consolidated a substance-oriented approach in determining the existence of a permanent establishment (PE).

The Court’s analysis has moved beyond formal or contractual elements – such as legal independence or income attribution – to focus instead on the actual functional integration of a local presence within the broader business activity of the foreign enterprise. This shift mirrors international trends toward substance-over-form interpretations in cross-border taxation.

The “functional contribution” test

Italian case law now consistently applies a “functional contribution” test. A fixed place of business equipped with human and material resources may qualify as a PE even without direct revenue, provided it makes a continuous and concrete contribution to the foreign enterprise’s objectives.

A landmark 2024 decision confirmed this principle: the court held that a German nonprofit operating an educational facility in Italy had established a PE. Although no commercial activity was performed, the Italian site carried out essential institutional functions, integral to the entity’s global mission, satisfying both domestic law and OECD Model Tax Convention standards.

Continuity in jurisprudence (2018–2021)

The reasoning aligns with earlier judgments. In 2021, the court recognised a PE in the case of two Italian offices of a Czech tour operator that performed administrative and support functions for cross-border travel services. Even without profit autonomy, their operational integration with the parent company met PE criteria.

In 2020, rejecting a restrictive interpretation of Article 162 of the TUIR, the court ruled that even locations performing preparatory or auxiliary functions may create a PE when they generate autonomous economic effects.

In 2018, it found that an Italian school operated by a Canadian foundation was materially and managerially integrated with the foreign entity and therefore constituted a PE despite its non-commercial nature.

Practical implications for cross-border tax structuring

This evolving jurisprudence has significant implications for foreign entities operating in Italy:

Formal independence is not sufficient to avoid PE qualification where functional or managerial dependence exists;

Activities traditionally deemed auxiliary may still trigger PE exposure if they materially support the enterprise’s core business; and

Non-profit or educational operations may also fall within the PE definition when they advance institutional or commercial objectives.

Conclusion

Recent Supreme Court decisions in Italy confirm a decisive shift toward substance over form, consistent with BEPS Action 7 and new post-Covid operational models. Tax practitioners must evaluate the actual functions of Italian establishments, regardless of income attribution. Careful documentation, functional mapping, and risk assessment are now essential to mitigate unintended PE exposure in Italy.

Roberto M. Cagnazzo, Founding Partner, is a chartered accountant and statutory auditor with considerable experience in domestic and international taxation acquired as Head of Tax in some of Italy’s leading multinational groups, and as Professor of Comparative Tax Systems and of Tax Law at the University of Turin.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.