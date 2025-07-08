The Best Lawyers In France™ 2026

We are pleased to announce that two of our partners have again been recognized in the 2026 edition of The Best Lawyers in France":

Jean-Luc Soulier, Paris, for his expertise in Litigation, and

André Soulier, Lyon, for his expertise in Litigation and Criminal Defense.

Every year, Best Lawyers recognizes the world's top lawyers by country and practice area.

Recognition by Best Lawyers and inclusion in the national Best Lawyers rankings are based entirely on peer review by colleagues within the same geographical area and legal practice area.

Congratulations to our teams and warmest thanks to our clients and colleagues for their trust and recognition.

