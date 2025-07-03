Solicitors Regulation Authority Authorizes UK's First AI-Based Law Firm

Key Takeaways

The authorization of Garfield.Law Ltd by the SRA highlights the potential for AI to revolutionize legal services, offering numerous benefits to clients while also posing new challenges for regulation and ethical practice.

In a groundbreaking move, the Solicitors Regulation Authority ("SRA"), which regulates solicitors and law firms operated in England and Wales, authorized the first AI-driven law firm. SRA Approves First AI-Driven Law Firm, News Release (Solics. Regul. Auth., Birm., U.K.), May 6, 2025 ("SRA News Release"). This firm, known as Garfield.Law Ltd., uses a large language model AI program to guide people through the small claims process. Large language models are capable of processing vast amounts of data and understanding complex legal provisions.

The approval of Garfield.Law Ltd by the SRA represents a step in the broader trend towards the adoption of AI and integration of advanced technology into the legal sector. Many law firms in the United States and abroad are already leveraging AI to perform or assist with legal tasks such as document review and drafting, streamlining communications, and case management, among others. In North America alone, 79% of legal professionals reported using AI in their daily tasks as of about 8 months ago. The use of AI by law firms is intended to promote efficiency, reduce costs, and increase accessibility to legal advice.

However, the use of AI in legal services also raises important ethical and regulatory considerations. Firms using AI must ensure appropriate measures to safeguard against certain dangers commonly associated with AI. To address these concerns, the SRA mandated that Garfield.Law Ltd adhere to strict guidelines, including safeguarding client confidentiality, avoiding conflicts of interest, obtaining user approval at each stage, and preventing "AI hallucinations" by precluding AI from proposing case law. In addition, designated regulated solicitors will remain accountable for ensuring Garfield.Law Ltd upholds high professional standards and are ultimately responsible for all system outputs and any issues that arise. See SRA News Release. This is consistent with the recent trend in some U.S. courts, which now require attorneys to disclose the use of AI in the preparation of court filings and certify that AI-generated portions of a filing have been reviewed and verified by counsel.

